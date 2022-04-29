Action at the cross-over returns to Anderson Speedway on Saturday with Figure-8s in the Vintage Wrench Ford Division and Marcum Welding Front Wheel Drives.
The two Figure-8 feature events will be joined with the Noble Wine & Spirits Thunder Cars and the first appearance of 2022 for the Thunder Roadsters.
Last year the Marcum Welding Front Wheel Drive Division races using the “X” saw Kamden Creek record his first career win and veteran driver Elliott McKinney drive off with the points championship.
The growing in popularity Vintage Wrench Ford Division drivers competed in cross-over action three times with a different victor each time.
Logan Caudill, Jared Keller and McKinney all won Figure-8 races last year.
The hottest driver thus far in Noble Wine & Spirits Thunder Car action is James Kirby III.
Kirby captured the 100-lap feature race last weekend and collected a bonus for starting on the tail of the field and scoring the victory over his father Jimmy Kirby.
The younger Kirby is a perfect 2-for-2 on the season in Thunder Car action.
Last year, the Thunder Roadster championship was won by a single point by Jason Powers over Doug Dugger.
Both drivers are expected to renew the battle this weekend.
New this year, fans can meet some of their favorite drivers and collect autographs after the racing program behind the main grandstand.
Qualifications are set for 4:30 p.m. Racing starts at 6 p.m. Adult tickets are $13, $5 for children between the ages of 6 and 12 and children 5 and under are admitted free.