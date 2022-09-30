ANDERSON -- The Vintage Wrench Ford Division will take center stage this weekend at Anderson Speedway with the running of the second Triathlon.
The competition features three different races, with an overall champion crowned at the finish. The drivers will compete in a traditional oval race, run the oval in the opposite direction and conclude with a Figure-8 event.
LivRite Fitness and the Hope Church are presenting the racing action that will include the McGunegill Engine Performance Late Models, Noble Wine & Spirits Thunder Cars and the Marcum’s Welding Front Wheel Drive division.
J.P. Crabtree won his first Anderson Speedway championship in the Late Model Division, Jimmy Kirby won back-to-back titles in the Thunder Car division, Elliott McKinney won the Front Wheel Drive championships and Jared Keller took home honors in the Ford Division.
Last year the traditional oval race was won by visiting driver Jamie Harbin, Anderson’s Dakota Brough won the second oval feature and Elliott McKinney captured the Figure-8 race.
Randy Hoppes was declared the champion based on his second- and seventh-place finishes in the oval events and a fourth-place showing in the Figure-8 race.
Qualifying begins at 4:30 p.m. with racing at 6 p.m.
Adult tickets are $13, $5 for children between the ages of 6 and 12 and children under 5 are admitted free.