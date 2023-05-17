SPEEDWAY – Chip Ganassi Racing won the 2022 Indianapolis 500, and during the first practice day for the 2023 edition, the team picked up right where it left off.
Ganassi drivers dominated the speed chart, taking four of the top seven speeds, never conceding the top speed throughout a busy day of track activity at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Two-time Indianapolis 500 champion Takuma Sato, who is racing ovals only for Ganassi in 2023, had the fastest speed at 229.439 mph.
Sato was his usual modest self about the speed he turned.
“The speed here is not really presenting on the actual race speed, but it's good to be on the fast side, and certainly for all the Chip Ganassi cars, we were very competitive all day long,” Sato said.
Teammate Scott Dixon was next at 229.174, a speed set in the first 10 minutes of practice and one the held up through most of the afternoon as the best speed.
A surprise was sprung with 25 minutes left when A.J. Foyt Racing’s Santino Ferrucci turned a lap at 228.977. Ferrucci was thankful his team got the rainout Tuesday. He felt it was better prepared as a result.
“We weren't strong on the (April) open test at all, but we didn't really have everything together, and to have all that extra day, especially the rain day yesterday to roll out today and to immediately just be comfortable was really, really nice. I haven't been this comfortable in a couple of years,” Ferrucci said.
Ferrucci broke up what had been a Ganassi 1-2-3.
Ganassi’s Alex Palou, fresh off of his GMR Grand Prix victory, proved he was stout on the oval, too, as he was fourth at 228.720.
A pair of non-Ganassi drivers cracked the top 10 late in the practice session. Team Penske’s Scott McLaughlin turned a lap at 228.473, good for fifth. Andretti Autosport’s Colton Herta turned the sixth-best lap at 228.057.
Defending Indy 500 champion Marcus Ericsson may have been fourth among the Ganassi drivers but was seventh overall at 227.701.
“I think it's (telling) that Dixie and Alex was straight out of the box this morning clocking at 228, 229. That was quite impressive,” said Sato, referring to early high speeds turned in by his teammates.
While Ganassi dominated the overall speeds, mostly in race-style conditions where cars drafted off one another, the non-tow speeds are worth watching for qualifying prowess. In that department, Ed Carpenter Racing has reason to be confident.
ECR drivers had the top two non-tow speeds. Rinus VeeKay turned a non-tow lap at 223.212. Ed Carpenter was second on the non-tow list at 221.803.
“It was pretty good, good no-tow speeds. We think there's still a lot more in it, so that's a good sign,” VeeKay said.
Team Penske was also strong on the non-tow list. Will Power was third at 221.803. McLaughlin was fourth at 221.537, the only driver to be in the top five in overall and non-tow speed.
Sato’s speed was the fastest opening day lap since 2018. Boost is turned up for the Fast Friday session to come. What speeds could be witnessed then?
“I think we're all interested in how much we can cross, but honestly speaking, again, it's really depending on the condition,” Sato said. “I think aero configuration for the race, yes, you can choose quite a lot of difference from last year, but I think when you go down to the qualifying trim, there's probably very similar to the last year.”
Sato reached a speed of 232.789 in Fast Friday one year ago. VeeKay reached a speed of 233.655 on the first day of qualifying. Dixon’s pole position speed was 233.510.
The day was incident free with the only cautions being due to debris on the track or inspections. Graham Rahal had a scare when he bumped the wall in the first hour of practice in the south short chute, but he kept his wheel straight and kept going without a problem.
All 34 drivers were on track at some point Wednesday. Apart from RC Enerson, who had to go through rookie orientation, every driver completed at least 68 laps.
Enerson passed his rookie orientation after a morning session to himself. He made it through all but one lap of his orientation before practice proper began at noon. Enerson later passed during practice proper.
With one car slated to be bumped from the field, the slowest car is also worth watching.
Juncos Racing’s Callum Illot had that dubious distinction. He spent the first half of practice in the pit lane trying to ascertain a problem with his Chevrolet. Illot got on track and at speed by mid-afternoon but turned the lowest speed at 223.409.
The slowest non-tow speed among drivers who attempted a non-tow lap was turned by Meyer Shank Racing’s Simon Pagenaud at 211.637.
Practice resumes at noon Thursday.