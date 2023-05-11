IndyCar driver Romain Grosjean doesn’t lack confidence, nor does he have much of a filter.
During the GMR Grand Prix prerace press conference Thursday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Grosjean was asked what the difference was between his former car -- the Haas F1 machine -- and his current car, the IndyCar Andretti Autosport Dallara.
“Yeah, that's a question that obviously I had like a thousand times, from the fans more than the media. Actually made a long video about it because I was bored of answering,” Grosjean said.
Fair enough. As for the confidence?
“Was I expecting to be so successful? Yes. I think I'm one of the best around this job,” Grosjean said when asked about his transition from Formula One to IndyCar. “I won every championship before getting Formula 1. Never sadly got the chance to have the car to win races (in F1). Was close a few times.
“I mean, yes, I think I'm pretty decent at what I do. That's what I love doing, as well. It works pretty well.”
Grosjean is quite likely justified in his confidence -- even though he’s currently the holder of one of the least sought-after distinctions on the grid.
Grosjean carries the mantle of being the best IndyCar driver who has yet to win a race. Grosjean has taken part in 34 IndyCar races and is still seeking his first victory.
It’s mind boggling considering the equipment he’s had and the stout performance he’s often had on track.
To wit? His IndyCar career average starting position is 9.3, hardly race-clinching but certainly not a back-marker either. However, his career finishing average is 12.8, so getting used to the different ways of IndyCar compared to European road-course racing has taken time.
Grosjean has shown signs of breaking through in 2023. His average starting position in fourth, and his average finishing position is eighth. He’s had two pole positions, he’s led in three different races and thanks to all of that, he’s fifth in the IndyCar points, just 15 points behind leader Marcus Ericsson.
Grosjean had his best chance to win at IndyCar’s most recent race at Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham, Alabama. The Frenchman led a race-high 57 laps, only to be passed by eventual winner Scott McLaughlin with 19 laps left.
Needless to say, Grosjean knows the pain of contending but not winning.
“I think I'm going to finally win a race, so the questions stop being asked,” Grosjean said with typical bluntness when asked about getting over the hump. “Barber was close, close in St. Pete. Scottie and I had a really good fight. Barber was fun. The team has done such a tremendous job from last year being good.”
The IMS road course has been good to Grosjean. He’s been on the podium twice -- during both races in 2021 while he drove for Dale Coyne Racing -- and has only qualified out of the top 10 once.
“That's where I had my first podium in IndyCar, always going to be a special Grand Prix for me, hopefully add one more on the list,” he said.
Andretti Autosport has been better on road courses in 2023 with Kyle Kirkwood earning the win from the pole at Long Beach, California, in April. Grosjean has the best points haul of anyone on the team, and he believes momentum is in his favor and the team’s favor.
Obviously, he’s hoping to be the winning beneficiary if Andretti Autosport maximizes its potential.
“We're here. The win is going to come whenever it comes. If you finish every time like this, it's going to be good for the championship. We just keep going,” Grosjean said.
Qualifying for the Grand Prix begins at 4 p.m. Friday with practice sessions at 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.
The race takes place at 3:45 p.m. Saturday.
Rain is in the forecast for both days, though it’s more likely Friday than during Saturday’s race, when there’s forecast to be a break in precipitation.