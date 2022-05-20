INDIANAPOLIS – Gusty winds wreaked havoc on Fast Friday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, leaving many drivers compensating speed for safety on the track and wondering what Saturday’s initial qualifying session has in store for them.
Hondas continued to dominate the speed charts with 2013 Indianapolis 500 champion Tony Kannan posting the best four-lap average (230.517 mph) driving for Chip Ganassi Racing.
But rookie David Malukas might have put together the day’s most impressive performance. While Kannan’s speed was posted after the winds subsided a bit and the track cooled, Malukas twice made daring four-lap runs into the worst of the conditions, with his best result standing in second place at 230.286 mph for Dale Coyne Racing with HMD-Honda.
“It definitely wasn’t according to plan,” Malukas said of his risky runs. “But tough conditions or not, we knew we needed to get the runs done, and we looked at the weather for the next day, and we knew that the conditions were going to be tough. So we just kind of put our heads down and said, ‘You know what? We have to deal with it, so let’s get a car that’s confident in these tough conditions.’”
After temperatures reached into the lower 90s on Friday, the forecast for Saturday is slightly cooler with a high of 84. But an 80% chance of storms caused NTT IndyCar Series officials to move the start of qualifying up to 11 a.m.
The hope is that will provide a window to squeeze in the preliminary qualifying runs and allow the chase for the pole to occur as scheduled Sunday. If all 33 cars aren’t able to make at least one four-lap run Saturday, preliminary qualifying will be scrapped and teams will start from scratch Sunday.
That uncertainty was underscored by Friday’s harsh conditions. Because of the winds, handling was unique in different places on the track.
Malukas’ veteran teammate – two-time Indy 500 champion Takuma Sato – again posted the day’s fastest single lap at 232.789 mph. But he wasn’t able to maintain that kind of speed for a full four-lap average and finished seventh on that chart.
Pato O’Ward posted the fastest individual lap for Chevrolet at 231.798 mph – good for third overall. The Arrow McLaren SP driver is first in line for Saturday’s qualifying order but isn’t sure what he learned from Fast Friday.
“I’m happy where we’re at,” he said. “It’s hard to say. If tomorrow is going to be like today, I think it would be a bit of a different approach. But since it’s going to be so different, it’s just – just like everybody else, we didn’t really see any gains on tuning for a track like this today and it being so different tomorrow.”
Alexander Rossi – the 2016 Indy 500 champion – posted the second-fastest single lap at 231.883 mph for Andretti Autosport.
But he ran a total of just four laps as the team waited for conditions to improve.
As a result, he was much more blunt than O’Ward with his assessment he didn’t gain much from Fast Friday.
“We learned how to cool the engine down efficiently, so that was good. That’s about it,” Rossi said. “It was a pretty tough day just to sit around and watch, but I think the car has been good all month, and we had a pretty good understanding of what we have and what we need to do tomorrow in much different conditions.
“Didn’t learn a whole lot, unfortunately. But, yeah, it was pretty wild out there for sure.”
If all 33 cars make a qualifying run Saturday, the fastest 12 will advance to pole qualifying Sunday. The remaining 21 will race for positioning in the final seven rows.
No rookie has won the pole for the Indianapolis 500 since Teo Fabi in 1983.
Malukas has been fast throughout the week of practice and appears to have a shot at breaking the near 40-year drought. But Sato has posted the fastest lap in each of the three practice sessions, and Malukas isn’t taking anything for granted.
“There’s also some curse on the 18 car that it hasn’t won the Indy 500 recently,” Malukas joked, referring to his team’s number. “And so, yeah, I don’t know. There’s a lot of – it’s going to be really tough to beat this guy over here (Sato). This is the biggest competition.”