INDIANAPOLIS -- Jack Harvey's team didn't give up, and he delivered on the final qualifying attempt to make the Indianapolis 500.
With his Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing teammate Graham Rahal sitting on pit road, Harvey went out Sunday with less than two minutes left in the qualifying session.
It was his fourth attempt to make the last row for next week's race, and Harvey turned four laps at 229.116 mph to knock Rahal from the race by .007 of a mph.
“All the guys who work really hard,” Harvey said. “I hate that all three cars didn't make the race. It's been a struggle, even during the first two qualifying attempts.
“I'm grateful to be in the race. The stress of bump day is real. You don't want to knock a teammate out.”
It was a make or break day for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, and rookie Sting Ray Robb spoiled the party at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
With four teams fighting for the final three starting spots, the Rahal team made a chassis change overnight in the hope of finding more speed but not enough to put the three drivers still competing Sunday into the race.
Christian Lundgaard and Jack Harvey joined teammate Kaherine Legg in the starting field, leaving teammate Rahal having to wait until next year.
“Things happen,” a heart-broken Rahal said after being bumped from the field. “You have to be gracious.”
Robb joined Dale Coyne Racing teammate David Malukas in the starting field.
During the practice session, Lundgaard led the way followed by Rahal and Robb with Harvey sitting on the outside looking in.
Through the first round of qualifying, Lundgaard, Robb and Rahal posted the fastest four-lap averages with Harvey .6 of a mph away from making the field.
Harvey made a second attempt with less than 20 minutes remaining, but the team's adjustments went awry, and he turned laps in the 171 mph range.
Rahal was looking to make his 16th career start in the Indy 500 with a best finish of third in 2020.
Harvey is making his seventh Indianapolis 500 start with a career-best finish of ninth in 2020.