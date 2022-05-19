INDIANAPOLIS — Colton Herta’s earliest memories of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway came watching his dad, Bryan Herta, finish third in the Indianapolis 500 in 2005.
Six years later, Herta was in a suite watching Dan Wheldon take the checkered flag for his father’s racing team, Bryan Herta Autosport, in a dramatic finish.
“I got a clear view of J.R. (Hildebrand) coming out of the last corner and hitting the wall and then Dan being able to pass him,” Herta said.
From the stands to suites to now racing on the Speedway, the 22-year-old Herta will look to carve out his own legacy at this year’s Indianapolis 500. Racing for Andretti Autosport, Herta is coming off his seventh career win and first win in 2022 at last weekend’s Indy Grand Prix. The rainy race tested Herta’s skill level. He responded well, but the oval compared to the road course will present different challenges.
“It definitely helps self-confidence for me and the team, for sure,” Herta said. “But as far as, like, it’s just so different what we were doing last weekend. So it’s hard to pick and pull stuff from what we did then to now.”
Herta is part of a wave of younger drivers in the IndyCar Series that includes 23-year-old Pato O’Ward and 25-year-old Alex Palou. All three are in the top 10 of the 2022 IndyCar points standings, with Palou second (156), Herta sixth (132) and O’Ward seventh (126).
“It’s cool for the series, for the fans, for the drivers,” Palou said. “It’s not like we are taking over like some people are thinking, some people say. … Look who is leading the championship right now, Will Power and also look who is at the top of the charts the first day this week, Takuma (Sato) and Scott Dixon. We’re just there. We’re trying to be part of that.”
Palou picked up his first three IndyCar wins in his first year with Chip Ganassi Racing in 2021. He also finished second in the Indianapolis 500 last year behind champion Helio Castroneves.
“I have a lot of experience with my first 2020 Indianapolis 500, and then last year finishing second, but still I’m learning each day and getting comfortable each day,” Palou said. “I think I’m just growing from my experience, and I feel comfortable now. I don’t feel like I’m missing a lot when I go out. I’m still learning instead.”
Herta’s colorful background off the track includes playing video games and drumming for a rock band. During the Indy Grand Prix, Herta admitted peeking up to the video screens at IMS to track Simon Pagenaud, who was trailing him, like football players often do on JumboTrons.
“That’s where I got the idea from,” Herta said. “I do it all the time. I think everyone does. If there’s a screen, in the back straight or the front straight where I could see. I would not say in the corners or anywhere where it could catch me out, but if there’s a long straight, you don’t have anything to do on it but look around.”
Palou keeps a lower profile, often spending time at home either with family or on race simulators.
“I stay under the radar, both in track and off track,” Palou said. “I try not to get in trouble. It’s good for me. I just enjoy everybody else getting in trouble from the outside …
“I still get the same points and results, getting more media or more attention or less talking or more talking. No issues about that.”
SATO FASTEST THURSDAY
Sato posted the fastest speed during the six-hour Indianapolis 500 Practice 4 on Thursday at IMS at 227.519 mph, followed by Scott Dixon at 227.335 mph.
Will Power ended up with the fastest non-tow speed at 224.325 mph, followed by Rinus VeeKay (224.087 mph) and Ed Carpenter (223.858).
It could get more interesting for Fast Friday at IMS, with the combination of a hot track (temperatures in the 80s) and south winds gusting from 20 to 30 mph.
“We’ll run in it,” Carpenter said. “I’ve always been of the mind that you need to run in whatever conditions you get because we don’t know what exactly we’ll have next Sunday, so you need to be prepared for it.
“The direction of the wind makes a big difference here, and gustiness can change things and make you feel different things than on a calm day. So it’s just something you have to be cognizant of and aware of as you prepare your car.”