INDIANAPOLIS -- By his own lofty standard, Scott Dixon has been struggling to start this NTT IndyCar Series campaign.
The New Zealand-born superstar has just two top-five finishes through five races, and he’s led a total of 29 laps.
So it felt good to sit atop the speed chart for much of Tuesday’s opening practice session at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, even though he was nipped at the end by familiar rival Takuma Sato. And, though he repeatedly cautioned against reading too much into the first day of preparation for the Indianapolis 500, Dixon clearly is confident a turnaround is in the offing for his Chip Ganassi Racing team.
“It’s been pretty horrendous, I think, in some circumstances,” Dixon said of his season so far. “Honestly, some were pretty big mistakes that we did as a group that should have never happened. That’s probably two of (the first five races). And then I think we got into a bit of a weird snowball effect here on the road course (finishing 10th in Saturday’s Indy Grand Prix), and honestly we just changed way too much stuff, and when you do that, you just miss the balance, and with how tight the competition is right now, then you’re going to be out to lunch. And we definitely were.
“I think the cars race really well. We’ve had really strong races when you look at the competition of the field. It’s just really been the qualifying effort where we’ve either made mistakes or got ourselves into a bit of trouble. Nice to shift gears here at the Speedway, and I expect that to continue once we leave here as well.”
Dixon turned a lap of 227.768 mph on the first of 50 practice laps Tuesday. Sato surpassed him at 228.939 on the penultimate lap of his 64-lap session.
It’s not the first time that duo has been at the head of the field in Indianapolis.
During the pandemic-delayed 2020 Indy 500, Dixon led a race-high 111 laps but finished second to Sato under a yellow flag. The Japanese star passed Dixon on Lap 172 during a pit stop cycle and took over the official race lead on Lap 186.
The seventh and final caution flag of the race waved on Lap 195 after Spencer Pigot lost control exiting Turn 4, and Sato coasted to his second victory in the Speedway’s marquee event.
There was less drama involved in Sato’s late move to the front of the pack Tuesday.
“Scott was always on top of the day today,” Sato said. “But, no, we just had a big tow in the last lap, so I guess (I’m) happy. If you have a new tire, I guess anybody can do that.”
Hondas posted the top four speeds of the initial practice, including a notable rookie in third place.
Seven-time NASCAR points champion Jimmie Johnson, Dixon’s Chip Ganassi teammate, posted a top lap of 227.772 mph as he prepares for his first Indy 500 start.
It came as no surprise to Dixon, who has seen his famous tag team partner post quick speeds throughout testing around the 2.5-mile oval.
“Kind of what I expected, to be honest,” Dixon said. “He was quick at the test. He feels obviously a lot more comfortable. I think he’s done a really good job each time he’s been here. Yeah, he was fast. He was fast all day.”
Rinus VeeKay, driving for Brownsburg-based Ed Carpenter Racing, was the fastest Chevrolet driver, taking fifth place with a top lap at 226.995 mph.
Hondas posted eight of the top 10 speeds, with Team Penske’s Josef Newgarden (226.368) the only other Chevy to break into the pack in eighth place.
Gannassi’s Marcuss Ericcson (fourth, 227.094) and Alex Palou (sixth, 226.973) gave the team four of the top six speeds.
Dale Coyne Racing rookie David Malukas joined teammate Sato in the top 10 with a seventh-place showing of 226.448 mph, and Gannassi’s Tony Kanaan (ninth, 226.292) and Andretti Herta’s Marco Andretti (10th, 226.085) rounded out the top 10.
Despite his team’s early dominance, Dixon was quick to note the Chevrolets seemed to get faster as the day grew longer.
VeeKay came away feeling good about his team’s chances in this weekend’s qualifying. Carpenter is a three-time pole-winner, most recently in 2018.
“We do feel confident,” VeeKay said. “I think Chevy has made good improvements, but we haven’t really done any qual sims yet. I think in race trim, we already looked pretty fast in a straight line and everything. Yeah, I think with ECR, we’re always good in qualifying. So I think it will be no different this year.”