The IndyCar Series is nearing the mid-point of its season. Sunday’s Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America is the eighth race of a 17-race schedule.
When the mid-point of the season comes, that can be bad news for drivers who aren’t performing to standards set by their teams.
So it was for Conor Daly, who was let go June 7 by Ed Carpenter Racing, just three days after the Detroit Grand Prix.
According to ECR, the separation was “mutually agreed to.” Daly, who was in his fourth season with ECR and who was instrumental in bringing primary sponsor Bitnile to the team, has since latched on with Dreyer & Reinbold’s nitrocross team.
Daly, popular among IndyCar fans, but as much for his off-track social media activity as his driving, had struggled in 2023. His best finish was eighth at the Indianapolis 500. Though Daly had no DNFs, his average finish was 17.7 with an average starting position of 21.4.
During his ECR run, Daly never had an average finishing position better than 13.6. His one career IndyCar podium took place in 2016, when he drove for Dale Coyne Racing.
Daly’s IndyCar demise heralded a full-time return to the series for veteran Ryan Hunter-Reay. He is slated to drive the No. 21 car for the remainder of the season, a teammate to ECR’s Rinus VeeKay.
“Obviously, it’s a tough situation, especially mid-season. A lot has happened in a short amount of time, and it’s going to be a huge undertaking,” Hunter-Reay said.
Hunter-Reay also had empathy for Daly.
“Conor is a scrapper, as am I. He’s certainly a part of IndyCar. I certainly hope he’s back at some point. It doesn’t make the situation any easier for him. I’ve been through all of it. I’ve been replaced, and I didn’t drive for almost a year-and-a-half in 2005,” Hunter-Reay said.
Hunter-Reay, the winner of the 2014 Indianapolis 500, last ran full time for Andretti Autosport in 2021. He raced for Dreyer & Reinbold in the Indianapolis 500 in May, finishing a respectable 11th.
Hunter-Reay, who has 16 career IndyCar wins, was added to give flagging ECR a boost. Hunter-Reay is thought of as a driver who can provide set-up feedback. In that way, he can help VeeKay as well as himself. VeeKay, though fast, is not perceived as a driver who provides similar feedback.
“It gives the team and myself (a chance) to come at (things) from a different perspective. Rinus and Conor are great drivers, but sometimes in a series as competitive as IndyCar, you need to mix it up a bit and look at it in different ways,” Hunter-Reay said.
Even so, Hunter-Reay is realistic about how much time he needs.
“I’ve been out of the car, at least in terms of turning right, for a year and a half. I have stayed current in prototypes and just came out of the Indy 500, but this will be new all-around,” Hunter-Reay said. “I look forward to the challenge, but I am also a realist. I am approaching this from a disciplined standpoint and curbing some expectations. There’s a lot to digest and consider, but we are plugging away.”
Road America is an interesting starting spot for Hunter-Reay. It’s not his best circuit. He never won at the massive Wisconsin road course in seven starts. He had an average finish of 10th with one podium appearance.
“Even the small things I knew about Road America since I began driving there at age 17, all of the little nuances are gone. It’s a new track surface, new team, new car and a new group of people to work with. I look forward to the challenge,” Hunter-Reay said.
REPAVED ROAD AMERICA NEXT
The 4.048-mile Road America course is an annual highlight for IndyCar drivers and fans. It’s also the place where IndyCar points leader Alex Palou could run and hide from the rest of the IndyCar field in the championship points chase.
Palou, the winner at Detroit, has a 51-point lead over second-place Marcus Ericsson.
Palou has two wins -- the Indianapolis Grand Prix was the other -- and he’s only finished out of the top five once.
Given how Palou feels about Road America, the rest of the IndyCar field should be on notice.
“We're going to my favorite road course of the year with that brand new pavement that we haven't tried, just like the other teams. We've been working hard with the simulator and back at the shop to make sure we're ready," Palou said.
How much that new pavement impacts the racing remains to be seen.
Road America was somewhat famous, or infamous, for its bumpy asphalt surface, one that hadn’t been touched since 1995. The Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, course completed the new asphalt surface in November 2022.
“The repaved track is going to add to some adjustments, and it’s going to be a lot faster with more grip from the track sealant. There might be some better overtaking opportunities than we’ve seen in prior years,” Andretti Autosport’s Colton Herta said.
Practive begins at 4 p.m. on Friday. Qualifying begins at 1:15 p.m. on Saturday. The green flag flies for the race at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday.