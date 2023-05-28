SPEEDWAY -- Josef Newgarden rose above the late-race chaos to win Sunday’s Indianapolis 500.
But how did the rest of the field do?
A look at how each driver fared in the 107th Indianapolis 500.
• 33rd – Katherine Legge: A forgettable month ended after 41 laps as her car succumbed to unspecified contact.
• 32nd – RC Enerson: The Indy 500-only driver went out on Lap 75 with a mechanical issue. He never got higher than 29th in non pit-stop running.
• 31st – Sting Ray Robb: A back-marker who hit the Turn 1 wall to bring out the first yellow flag. Robb and Graham Rahal went into the turn and neither gave. Robb was upset Rahal, who was more than a lap down, was in that position. But Robb himself never got past the high 20s in position.
• 30th – Romain Grosjean: Hit the Turn 2 wall in a one-car accident on Lap 150. Grosjean was never a factor, peaking at 16th in green flag running.
• 29th – David Malukas: Only lasted 160 laps and was never in contention. Soldiered on after contact with Agustin Canapino on the first restart.
• 28th – Kyle Kirkwood: The Andretti Autosport driver was as high as fourth, but he was the victim of Felix Rosenqvist’s accident with 14 laps left when he was collected.
• 27th – Felix Rosenqvist: Led 33 laps and appeared to be contention for the race win, but he hit the Turn 1 wall with 14 laps to go.
• 26th – Agustin Canapino: Like Kirkwood, Canapino was collected in an accident between Simon Pagenaud and Scott McLaughlin. His brakes failed after the collision, and he struck Pato O’Ward who hit the wall in a separate incident. Canapino was briefly in the top four after going off-sequence on pit stops.
• 25th – Simon Pagenaud: The 2019 champion was never in contention and collided with McLaughlin with eight laps left.
• 24th – Pato O’Ward: What might have been. It seemed O’Ward made the strategy call of the race when he pitted off-sequence but emerged back on-sequence in third place and with fresher tires. He passed for the lead with 25 laps left, but the Rosenqvist accident took away O’Ward’s advantage, and then he hit the wall himself on an aggressive attempt to pass Marcus Ericsson.
• 23rd – Will Power: Ran in the top 10 for the first half of the race but was never a factor in the second half and was last among the cars running at the finish.
• 22nd – Graham Rahal: His race was over before it began when the battery in his Dreyer & Reinbold car went bad. Was never on the lead lap and played a role in the Robb accident. A forgettable month all-around.
• 21st – Benjamin Pedersen: Rapidly fell through the field after starting 11th and spun in the Lap 196 incident involving Ed Carpenter, Christian Lundgaard and Marco Andretti.
• 20th – Ed Carpenter: Briefly ran in top 10 mid-race but fell off and later took responsibility for going out via contact on Lap 196.
• 19th – Christian Lundgaard: A largely anonymous race until he and Carpenter bumped each other on the penultimate restart.
• 18th – Jack Harvey: An even more anonymous race where he avoided incidents but finished a lap down. Best among the Rahal Letterman Lanigan drivers in an awful month for RLL.
• 17th – Marco Andretti: Was never in contention. Said after the race he was in constant “survival mode.”
• 16th – Tony Kanaan: Never was higher than 10th for any length of time but did make a memorable on-the-grass pass during a restart.
• 15th – Helio Castroneves: Saved his car from a Turn 1 hit early in the race, but it was an otherwise quiet day.
• 14th – Scott McLaughlin: Never fought his way out of the top 10 apart from pit stops and was involved in the Pagenaud collision late.
• 13th – Devlin DeFrancesco: Avoided the incidents and found himself in 13th, but the Andretti driver was never in realistic contention.
• 12th – Callum Ilott: Led five laps after a fortuitous pit stop put him ahead of the leaders on the first caution. Tried to get into contention with an off-sequence pit stop late, but it didn’t work out.
• 11th – Ryan Hunter-Reay: Led eight laps with a similar off-sequence pit strategy. Had a consistent race but couldn’t get with the front-runners.
• 10th – Rinus VeeKay: He and pole-sitter Alex Palou traded off as early leaders, but VeeKay spun coming out of his pit stop on the first caution. He was given a drive-through penalty and fell all the way down to 28th but fought his way back.
• 9th – Colton Herta: Never in contention but also fought back from a drive-through penalty after an unsafe pit release.
• 8th – Conor Daly: Stayed consistent all day. Ran in the top 10 in the second half of the race but never got to the front.
• 7th – Takuma Sato: Led two laps, but his car dramatically slowed mid-race without explanation, and he was never able to get near the front apart from pit stop exchanges.
• 6th – Scott Dixon: His race was side-tracked by an ill-behaving tire early. Got back into the top 10 by mid-race but never contended for the win.
• 5th – Alexander Rossi: Made his usual spectacular Turn 1 outside pass on a restart. Hung around the top five without ever threatening to take over the race.
• 4th – Alex Palou: Led 36 laps in the first half of the race before being crashed into by VeeKay in the pits on the first caution. Despite the contact, the pole-sitter never fell off the lead lap and gamely fought back to be in the lead pack in the late-race mayhem.
• 3rd – Santino Ferrucci: Capitalized on his month of May success as he ran with the leaders throughout the 500, and he led 11 laps. The late-race restarts didn’t go his way, though he threatened to fight Ericsson had the penultimate restart stayed green.
• 2nd – Marcus Ericsson: Came alive late after riding around in the bottom half of the top 10 for much of the race. Took the lead for the first time on Lap 137 and was flagged as the leader on the penultimate restart but couldn’t hold the 500 lead on the final lap.
• 1st – Josef Newgarden: Fuel mileage helped early in the race, and once Newgarden got favorable track position, he took advantage. He made a brave two-car pass on the Lap 192 restart and then used the draft expertly on the final lap to earn the victory.