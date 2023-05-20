SPEEDWAY – A.J. Foyt would get many people’s vote as the biggest legend in the Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s history, but the team that bears his name is too often an afterthought when it comes to race competitiveness.
To wit, A.J. Foyt Racing drivers Santino Ferrucci and Christian Pedersen are 22nd and 27th in IndyCar points, respectively.
However, A.J. Foyt Racing showed promise during Indianapolis 500 practice this week, and that promise equated to a very successful day on the first day of 500 qualifying Saturday.
Santino Ferrucci (232.739 mph) and rookie Benjamin Pedersen (232.739) were both surprise top-12 qualifiers. Both had their first-round qualifying speeds hold up through the day in the top 12, and both will compete for the pole position Sunday.
Both drivers were over the moon but also not surprised about their success.
“It’s been easy to drive. Two clicks of front bar on Lap 1. Two clicks of front bar on Lap 3. One click of weight-jacker and you’re telling me 10 miles at 233-plus? I’ll take it!” Ferrucci said.
Pedersen qualified first, and his speed held up as the 11th-best on the day. Though weather conditions changed overnight -- the wind changed direction, and temperatures dropped about 10 degrees -- the promise Pedersen showed Friday when he was 15th fastest was capitalized upon when it mattered most.
“The team did a great job making sure we had a great car after yesterday, where it was also really good. The wind is the complete opposite direction. The temperature is different, so they did a great job correlating what needs to be changed to match yesterday,” Pedersen said.
What is done in the garage to anticipate weather changes?
“There’s so many changes, and most are temperature dependent. The wind direction with the gear -- I’m not an engineer, but I give feedback on what I feel,” Pedersen said.
Ferrucci credited team cohesion with Foyt’s pace at Indy. He also believes the best is yet to come as the team tends to be stronger in race trim.
“Our communication has gotten so much better,” Ferrucci said. “We had a couple of new people on the team, a new technical director, a new team manager. Finally, everyone is starting to click. The best time to click is now, and that’s what’s happening.”
As for Pedersen, the Danish-born driver who has spent most of his life in the United States was just happy to be part of a successful effort on a team that means just a little bit more at Indy.
“Awesome run. What a special feeling to drive for A.J. Foyt here,” Pedersen said.
LEGGE AVOIDS RLL DEMONS
Katherine Legge avoided the fate of her full-time Rahal Letterman Lanigan teammates as her speed of 231.070 was just enough to guarantee a spot in the 500 as the 30th-quickest qualifier.
Legge went last among the RLL cars in first-round qualifying but was significantly quicker than her teammates. How did she do it?
“We’ve been working together. I’m fortunate in that all four Rahal Letterman Lanigan drivers work together really well. I ran a little bit more downforce in my run versus what the other guys did,” Legge said.
Legge, who will compete in her fourth Indy 500 and first in a decade, later had to wait out multiple efforts by all three of her teammates and Dale Coyne Racing’s Sting Ray Robb but none could bump her out of the top 30.
“That wasn’t stressful at all,” Legge deadpanned on the NBC telecast as qualifying ended.
ILLOT PERSEVERES
The only driver who has had a more hellish weekend experience than the RLL drivers is Juncos Hollinger Racing’s Callum Illot, but unlike the RLL drivers, he got let out of his purgatory.
From the time of the Indy open test in April, Illot’s car has had unworkable handling issues. On Friday, the team made the drastic decision to completely change the chassis on Illot’s car, a risky choice given it provided no guarantee of success.
His initial qualifying run was discouraging as he had the worst speed in the field, but Illot pulled it together in a mid-afternoon attempt, running a four-lap average at 231.182, good enough for 28th place and avoidance of the last-chance qualifying round.
“Honestly, it’s tough. I kind of want to cry. Maybe I did a little bit,” Illot said.
A TIE?
After the initial round of qualifying, Arrow McLaren’s Tony Kanaan made a second effort to bump his way into the top 12.
Kanaan had a four-lap average of 232.620, the exact speed Ed Carpenter achieved in an earlier attempt. Their four-lap time was an identical 2 minutes, 34.7591 seconds.
The odds of a flat-footed tie in IndyCar qualifying is infinitesimally high. So how do you break it?
Carpenter won the tiebreaker because his speed was recorded before Kanaan’s was.
“Should not have had lunch I guess,” Kanaan joked in a Tweet.
In the end, the speed wasn’t good enough for either driver to crack the final top 12 anyway. Kyle Kirkwood bumped the speed out of contention.
Later, Kanaan made it into the top 12 with a new run at a four-lap average of 233.347.
“Well, the bathroom break helped,” Kanaan joked again on Twitter.