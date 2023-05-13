SPEEDWAY – Friday was a banner day for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing. Christian Lundgaard earned his first career pole position while Jack Harvey and Graham Rahal both started in the top 10. The GMR Grand Prix offered promise of an IndyCar season breakthrough.
That scenario didn’t come to pass for RLL. Race day proved to be more difficult for the team, though by no means was it a total wash.
Lundgaard led 13 laps, all in the first half of the race, and faded in the second half on his way to a fourth-place finish.
It is Lundgaard’s second-best career finish and the best for RLL all season. Though he fell out of race-winning contention, he accentuated the positive.
“I’m happy with fourth place. There were points in this race where I didn’t think I’d finish in the top 10. I think we need to look at this from the perspective of how good we’ve been performance-wise all weekend,” Lundgaard said.
Rahal suffered bad luck as he was struck by Kyle Kirkwood in Turn 1 on the opening lap. Rahal went off pit sequence and led seven laps but never got a yellow flag to put himself back in contention. He finished 10th.
Harvey sunk throughout the race, with one spin on track, as he ultimately finished 20th.
SOLID FOR ARROW MCLAREN
While race-winner Alex Palou and Lundgaard directly diced for the lead mid-race, the pursuing pack behind them was dominated by the orange livery of the Arrow McLaren team.
Pato O’Ward (runner-up), Alexander Rossi (third) and Felix Rosenqvist (fifth) floated around the top five throughout the race.
They traded spaces with one another depending on what tire they were on, but the common theme was dominance as a team.
“Super stoked for the team. We put three cars in the top five. Fricking hard to do in this series with how competitive it is,” O’Ward said.
The collective finishes cemented what the team can do when it keeps all of its cars in the race. O’Ward has been consistent in that department all season and is just six points off the IndyCar points lead in second.
Rossi and Rosenqvist haven’t had similar luck with both suffering DNFs in previous races that cost them points. Neither is in the top 10 in IndyCar points even after their solid Grand Prix finishes, but they both served notice they can’t be ignored.
For Rossi, who came to Arrow McLaren from Andretti Autosport between the 2022 and 2023 seasons, on a team essentially created for him, the transition has been seamless, even if the race luck and results haven’t always been there.
“Arrow McLaren has done a phenomenal job all year. You can't talk about how challenging it is to add a car in the offseason. They've done it with relative apparent ease. There's a lot of work behind the scenes. I’m really proud to get my first podium for the team,” Rossi said.
MILES ADDRESSES 500 TV BLACKOUT
The Indianapolis 500 will once again be blacked out on Indianapolis TV stations this May. Unlike 2022, the race will not be available via NBC’s streaming service Peacock, either. Access to the 500 via Peacock will be “geo-fenced,” or blocked, inside the Indianapolis TV market.
Penske Entertainment Corporation president and CEO Mark Miles addressed the blackout with the media Saturday. Penske Entertainment Corporation owns and operates IMS.
“We think this is a unique event. With all due respect, and I mean with complete respect to our friends at NASCAR, at Indianapolis for the 500, we sell as many tickets in the 500 hours after this race, renewals, as they have at the Daytona 500 in total by the time they run the race,” Miles said.
The vast majority of the revenue IMS earns from the Indianapolis 500 comes via attendance. The blackout was lifted in 2016, when the centenary Indianapolis 500 race was sold out in advance. It was also lifted in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In 2022, the race was available via Peacock since the technology wasn’t in place at the time to block it from the service.
“We're really clear-minded about the fact that for us, attendance is first and this spectacle emanates from the vibe here on race day with 300,000-plus people here. I think that's unique,” Miles said.
NANNINI WINS NXT THRILLER
Matteo Nannini, the pole sitter in the IndyCar NXT race, led flag-to-flag to win the IndyCar support race, but it was hardly a rout.
Nannini edged runner-up Louis Foster by just .39 of a second for his first career NXT triumph.
Foster and Nannini pulled away from the field in the caution-free race. Foster had chances to pass Nannini in Turn 7 in the late going but couldn’t position himself to make the move.
Nannini is the first cousin of former Formula One driver Alessandro Nannini.