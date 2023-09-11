From the month of May onward, it was clear the 2023 IndyCar season belonged to one man, one team and one engine.
Alex Palou won the GMR Grand Prix on the road course at Indianapolis in early May, and while he didn’t win the Indianapolis 500, he dominated almost everywhere else.
With smooth skill combined with uncommon on-track fortune, Palou grabbed the IndyCar points lead by the throat in June and never released grip. The Spaniard clinched his second IndyCar points title in the penultimate race at Portland, the first time the IndyCar title was decided before the final race since 2007.
Palou won despite off-track turmoil. The saga between Chip Ganassi Racing and Arrow McLaren hasn’t reflected well on any of its cast of characters, but you’d never know Palou embroiled himself in a tug of war between two power teams and two power egos in Ganassi and McLaren CEO Zak Brown.
Ganassi ultimately won the services of Palou, so he was all smiles. Why wouldn’t he be? His team won nine of the 17 races, including win streaks of four and three races.
Ganassi was powered by Honda, which won 12 of the 17 races. Four of Chevrolet’s five wins came on ovals. Honda’s fuel mileage often proved superior, especially on road courses.
It was a strange season. Parity was evident early, but Palou and Ganassi’s dominance stole hope from the rest of the field by summer. There were seven individual winners, five of whom won the first five races.
There were encouraging signs for the series. Attendance was up, especially for early season races. The car count remains about as high as the engine manufacturers can provide for.
There are also problems. Race control was inconsistent, sometimes to the point where the integrity of competition was openly questioned.
The cars are ancient by motorsports standards. The DW-12 chassis dates to 2012, and while there have been aero changes made, the last significant alteration was in 2017.
In 2024, hybrid motors will be used, which should at least add a new wrinkle, and possibly, growing pains associated with new technology.
Here is a look at how the teams and their drivers fared in 2023:
CHIP GANASSI
It wasn’t just Palou who made Ganassi the team to beat in 2023. Scott Dixon, the master of the fuel-mileage strategy, won three of the last four races to earn second place in the points.
Marcus Ericsson, headed to Andretti in 2024, won the season opener and had 14 top-10 finishes. Marcus Armstrong managed to win Rookie Of The Year despite not running the ovals.
TEAM PENSKE
Josef Newgarden was king of the ovals, with all four of his wins coming via left-turns only, including the Indianapolis 500. He didn’t have much luck elsewhere, hence a fifth-place finish in points.
Scott McLaughlin won at Barber and was always in contention, finishing a team-best third in the IndyCar points. Will Power, the defending IndyCar champion, had an inconsistent year and finished seventh in points.
ARROW MCLAREN
How this team failed to win a single race is a mystery. Pato O’Ward had seven podium finishes and finished fourth in the points. Felix Rosenqvist had two pole positions. Alexander Rossi had eight top-10 finishes. Combined, they led 250 laps over the course of the season, but not one of them came at the checkered flag.
RAHAL LETTERMAN
An embarrassing performance at the Indianapolis 500 -- team stalwart Graham Rahal didn’t qualify -- gave way to an encouraging second half.
Christian Lundgaard was a force at times, winning at Toronto and contending at both Indy road course races and at Laguna Seca.
Rahal had two pole positions, but a second place at the August Indy road course was the only time he contended for a win.
Jack Harvey and substitutes Conor Daly and Juri Vips managed to drag the No. 30 car into the all-important Leaders Circle top 22, which means all three RLL cars will share in IndyCar’s monetary distribution to teams in 2024.
ANDRETTI AUTOSPORT
Kyle Kirkwood and his two wins were a bright spot in an otherwise mediocre season for the soon-to-be-retooled Andretti Global.
Colton Herta often qualified well but had bad luck and bad strategies in the races. Romain Grosjean started strong with a pole position at St. Petersburg, Florida, but was shockingly poor at times mid-season.
Devlin DeFrancesco had one of the worst performances for a full-season ride on a major team in IndyCar history. His No. 29 didn’t even qualify in the top 22 to remain in the Leader Circle.
ED CARPENTER
Right at the death, ECR seemed to figure things out after a poor season. Rinus VeeKay had his best finish at Portland and his best starting position at Laguna Seca. Ryan Hunter-Reay, who replaced Daly in June, finished 10th at Laguna Seca, though his presence was mostly in terms of feedback to help a struggling engineering department.
JUNCOS HOLLINGER
The Argentine-American team punched well above weight, outpacing some longer-established peers. Callum Illot had fifth-place finishes in the season opener and closer. Agustin Canapino was in legitimate position to win at Laguna Seca until an ill-timed yellow flag caught him out on pit strategy.
DALE COYNE
David Malukas parlayed occasional contention -- five top-10 finishes and a podium finish at Gateway -- into a ride at Arrow McLaren in 2024. Sting Ray Robb never cracked the top 10.
MEYER SHANK
It was a sad season. Simon Pagenaud was not cleared to drive for the remainder of the season after a frightening barrel roll accident in practice at Mid-Ohio in July. Helio Castroneves ran his final IndyCar full season and only broke into the top 10 once.
FOYT
Santino Ferrucci nearly won the Indianapolis 500, finishing third, but it was a forgettable season otherwise. Ferrucci didn’t manage another top-10 finish. Benjamin Pedersen only made it into the top 20 twice. Hope comes in the form of an engineering alliance with Team Penske in 2024.