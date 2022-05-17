INDIANAPOLIS – IndyCar introduced the aeroscreen less than three years ago as a cockpit safety innovation designed to protect drivers.
But the first test of the canopy windshield in wet conditions at the Indy Grand Prix last weekend was met with mixed reactions.
Conor Daly, who finished fifth in his Ed Carpenter Chevrolet, said he encountered visibility issues throughout the race.
“The water just stayed in the center of the screen,” Daly said. “I don't know why, but even as you went faster, which you would hope it would clear, it didn't. …
“Obviously, this is very much a scientific test run. Obviously, we have a lot of data to go through with the series, and I'm sure (IndyCar president) Jay Frye will look at it as well. And he hates when I talk about the aeroscreen, but I'm just describing what I saw. That's all. It was challenging.”
Simon Pagenaud, who finished second, suggested the addition of a wiper. Pagenaud said as the downpour strengthened at the end of Saturday’s race, he couldn’t pass eventual race-winner Colton Herta because he couldn’t see him.
“I didn’t even know where he was, quite frankly,” Pagenaud said. “I picked a few points on the fence to know where I had to brake, but it was very difficult to see without the wiper.
“I mean, if we had a wiper, it would probably help, but that was the first real race with the aeroscreen, so you got to give credit to IndyCar. The safety is amazing, but in these conditions, you would need a wiper like they do in the sportscars.
“It’s very similar to a wind screen you have on a sportscar. It’s possible, and it would probably help in these conditions.”
Herta said he didn’t encounter as many visibility issues as other drivers.
“I didn’t have much problem,” Herta said. “The worst part for me was when it was half wet, we were on dry (tires). We had that kind of gritty dirt just on top of water. That was when I struggled to see a little bit. But in the full wet, I mean, the biggest problem for me was the spray from the cars. …
“You get less (whipped) for sure. I mean, at the end when it was really rainy, you started to get some dribbles in but not terribly … but much less wind.”
The aeroscreen gives drivers added protection in both crashes and from flying debris. Last month, at Texas Motor Speedway, the aeroscreen saved IndyCar rookie Callum Ilott from debris heading toward his head during a practice session when an accident occurred in front of him.
“We saw in Texas -- it was Callum -- the windscreen saved him. That’s good, and we want to go forward from here,” Pagenaud said. “We’ll find solutions and improve it and make sure when we have rain races -- hopefully we have more -- then we don’t have these issues.”