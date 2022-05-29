INDIANAPOLIS — Sitting in third place with four laps to go after a red flag, Tony Kanaan took in the reaction of the crowd at the grandstand at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
“Hearing the crowd, cheering for me, it was probably — this place never stops amazing me,” Kanaan said. “It was a great feeling. I left it all out there.”
The 47-year-old Kanaan turned back the clock with a third-place finish in Sunday’s 106th running of the Indianapolis 500, the highest finish for the Brazilian since winning the race in 2013.
It could be Kanaan’s swansong at The Brickyard, but he didn’t rule out the possibility of returning next season.
“It’s not up to me,” Kanaan said, smiling. “I said it. I wanted to do it one more. Right now, it’s wide open. I have one year to try to figure that out. But, yeah, I mean, even if I say next year will be the last one, you’re going to ask me that question. I might call it quits, but I still might want to come back.”
Kanaan found a ride with Chip Ganassi Racing and was strong enough in qualifying to start the race in sixth position. On Sunday, his Honda No. 1 car averaged 175.367 mph and led six laps before giving way to Pato O’Ward and eventual champion Marcus Ericsson, a Ganassi teammate.
“It was a cat-and-mouse day,” Kanaan said. “We kept pretending we were not fast enough all day, and when it was time to go, we actually went.”
After being unable to overtake O’Ward and Ericsson on the final four laps, Kanaan took an emotional cool down lap.
“I know my days are numbered,” Kanaan said. “I have a plan, like I said. I think next year will be probably, if I can make it happen, will be really the last one. As of right now, this was the last one.”
Last year, Kanaan split the No. 48 Ganassi car with Jimmy Johnson, running on ovals while Johnson ran on road courses. This year, Johnson wanted to do both ovals and road courses, but Ganassi worked out a deal to have both Johnson and Kanaan run in the 500.
Kanaan also is racing this season on the SRX (Superstar Racing Experience) circuit.
“I still race quite a bit,” Kanaan said. “I’m doing 23 races this year, more than actually I did when I was in IndyCar. I don’t feel like I’m retiring. I mean, I know I can still drive. Of course, we have this thing that people like to talk about — age and age and age.
“But I think I’m in pretty good shape. I’ll keep doing it as long as the opportunity presents. Obviously, to come back here, especially in the last two years with the team that I’m at, if it’s not there, I’m going to evaluate my chances. I don’t want to just be here to participate. I’ve done that plenty of times. So if I have one more shot, and that is for real, one more shot, we’ll give it a go.”
With the temperature on the track at 106 degrees, hotter than it had been during qualifying and practice sessions, experience played a role for Kanaan in dealing with different conditions. Physically, Kanaan showed he could handle the car through the 200 treacherous laps.
“It’s so lame that people think we’re old at 47. We can’t drive anymore,” Kanaan said. “It’s crap. So, yeah, I’m ready. Ready to do it again.”