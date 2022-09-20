Since its inception, the Vore's Compact Touring Series has delivered exciting racing at Anderson Speedway and many other tracks around the country.
The series has competed at Bristol, Five Flags and most recently at the newly reopened North Wilkesboro Speedway.
This past weekend on the Anderson Speedway oval, the series conducted the longest race in its history -- 150 laps around the high-banked quarter-mile oval.
There was a strong field of 29 competitors from around the Midwest with all cars starting the event that was conducted in two 75-lap segments.
The previous longest race had been a 100-lap event at the Indianapolis Speedrome.
I hope the 150-lap race returns to the Anderson oval in the future.
But I would make a suggestion to make it a more enjoyable experience for spectators.
During the race last weekend, the caution laps didn't count. That made for a long event.
My suggestion would be the caution flag laps count and make the last five laps before the halfway break and at the finish run under green-flag conditions.
Another alternative would be to count a set number of laps during caution periods, three or five laps being counted and then a hold put in place.
Last weekend, although Jason Clevenger dominated the race, he was challenged for the point by a number of drivers, several of them coming from one or more laps down at different points during the race.
It's a race that should return to the 2023 schedule at Anderson Speedway.
The Kenyon Midget race produced some interesting results with the championship points lead held by Jack Macenko diminished when he flipped during the first of two heat races.
That has allowed two-time champion -- and also a strong contender at Anderson Speedway -- Dameron Taylor to now sit only 48 points back with three races remaining.
The results also saw Kyle Ford take over the rookie of the year points battle from Dave Osborn.
The Kenyon Midgets compete this weekend at Mount Lawn Speedway, return to Anderson on Oct. 6 and finish the year at the U.S. 24 dirt track.
Under the leadership of new owner Brad Hayes, the Kenyon Midget Series has seen a growth in the number of competitors this year with more planning to come on board in 2023.
IN OTHER RACING NEWS
Two former NASCAR champions -- Kevin Harvick and Kyle Busch -- failed to advance to the next round of the Chase.
There were obviously problems with several of the cars at Bristol, with the new car causing tire problems and suspension problems.
Changes will have to be made before the 2023 season unfolds.
Unfortunately the racing at Bristol is not what it once was.
The preferred grove during the Truck race was on the inside and during the Cup race was the high line.
The days of side-by-side racing at Bristol might be a thing of the past.