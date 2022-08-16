With each passing week, it gets a little closer to crunch time for NASCAR Cup drivers hoping to contend for the championship.
There are only two races left before the Chase -- on the Watkins Glen road course and the Daytona International Speedway.
Former champion Kevin Harvick became the 15th different race winner this year after winning consecutive races at Michigan and Richmond.
That leaves just one spot left to make the field of 16 with Ryan Blaney currently holding down that position over Martin Truex Jr.
Blaney leads by 26 points over Truex, but the unknown remains another driver could score a win thus locking into the Chase field.
I suspect the final make up of the Chase participants will come down to the race at Daytona.
Pack racing is the norm on the super speedways as is what always seems to be the inevitable “big one,” knocking several cars out of contention.
There will be a lot of pressure on drivers and teams running a full season to win at either Watkins Glen or Daytona.
There will be teams that miss out, which is a serious blow to potential sponsorship dollars for 2023.
As we all know, once the Chase begins the emphasis during television coverage is the drivers eligible for the championship with little attention paid to the other competitors, unless they’re contending for a victory.
IndyCar is competing this weekend on the final paved oval of the season at World Wide Technology Speedway.
Currently Will Power has a six-point lead over Scott Dixon, the winner of the Nashville race.
But the contenders are tightly bunched for the championship.
Marcus Ericcson is third, just 12 points back of Power, followed by Josef Newgarden and Alex Palou.
The USAC Silver Crown division is competing twice this weekend at World Wide Technology Speedway and on the dirt Springfield oval.
Defending champion Kody Swanson has an 18-point lead over Logan Seavey with CJ Leary another 20 markers back.
Swanson is a master on the paved ovals with Seavey and Leary performing better on the dirt tracks.
The doubleheader weekend could go a long way to determining the champion.
After this weekend, there are dirt track races at DuQuin and two at Eldora with the final race on the paved Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park.