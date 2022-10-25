Back in the distant past a driver that displayed his talents on the short tracks across the country would get an opportunity to race at the highest level of open-wheel racing.
The names of the drivers that followed that path to Indianapolis 500 glory dot the record books. A.J. Foyt, Mario Andretti, Al and Bobby Unser and Parnelli Jones are just a few who standout along with Tony Stewart and Jeff Gordon.
The world has changed dramatically since those days, and now a driver not only has to show the ability to compete on the short tracks, but they have to bring sponsorship dollars to the table.
Currently there are several drivers who are displaying the ability to get the most out of their equipment but also the capability to win.
Kody Swanson, a seven-time USAC Silver Crown champion and three-time winner of the Lucas Oil Little 500, has consistently displayed those talents. Swanson was also the inaugural champion in the 500 Sprint Car Tour this year.
Tyler Roahrig has shown over the past few years he can dominant in paved sprint cars, Silver Crown and Late Models.
A two-time winner of the Little 500, Roahrig could be the next driver to challenge Swanson for dominance in the Silver Crown series.
A third is Bobby Santos III, who has won in pavement sprint cars, midgets and modified racing on the East Coast.
Santos is also a Little 500 champion who has been impressive in every form of racing he has competed in to date.
Unfortunately, none of these drivers are being given the opportunity to take the next step and compete in the IndyCar Series.
How exciting would it be for the fans of short-track racing to get the chance to see Swanson, Roahrig and Santos get the opportunity to advance their careers?
It won’t happen until this trio can entice a sponsor to spend the necessary money to provide them with the opportunity.
These three are not the only drivers racing with USAC and other short-track series who deserve the chance.
Justin Grant, Brady Bacon, Logan Seavey and CJ Leary all have displayed the necessary talent to compete on a bigger stage.
Maybe that door will open in the future for some of these drivers to at least get that opportunity.
IN OTHER RACING NEWS
Friday the racing fraternity will learn some of the details for a national super late model tour to begin in 2023.
Track Enterprises president Bob Sargent has been the leader in the effort, purchasing the Champion Racing Association and the ARCA Midwest Tour this year.
He also recently announced a partnership with the Southern Super Series to make the STARS National Series a reality.
The key is to start with a modest schedule of between eight and 10 races in the Midwest and South.
It will require sponsorship dollars to pay teams enough to be willing to travel to the various venues.
There's lots of speculation about where those races will take place, and several are obvious.
The Snowball Derby, the All American 400, Winchester 400, Redbud 400, Battle of Berlin and a race at the Milwaukee Mile all seem like natural fits.
Right now, many fans of super late model racing and the teams are anxiously awaiting more details.