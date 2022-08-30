It’s easy to second guess officials in any sport, and most fans will have reactions and opinions on certain decisions.
I have been going to race tracks for most of my life, and the one thing nobody likes is rain.
The race director for NASCAR undoubtedly made a mistake Sunday during the Cup race at Daytona by not having the caution flag waved for rain.
Granted, on an oval the size of Daytona, it could be raining on one section of the track and sunny skies around the rest of the venue.
But drivers were reporting rain on the racing surface, and fans in the stands and watching on television could see precipitation was falling.
The result was a massive crash entering Turn 1 in the closing laps that wiped out most of the field.
NASCAR officials contend the rain fell suddenly and there was nothing that could have been done to bring the field to caution.
But throughout the broadcast, the announcers talked about rain falling in the area, and the dark clouds over Daytona were clearly evident.
The race leader at the time, Justin Hanley, was telling his crew chief it was raining and was told to keep racing.
It’s understandable officials didn’t want to take Hanley’s word on the raining conditions because if the race was stopped at that point, he would have been declared the winner and made the Chase field.
But officials could have sought additional information from other teams on whether or not it was raining.
So once the melee was cleared and the race resumed after a rain delay, Austin Dillon scored the victory and a Chase spot.
Ryan Blaney, caught up in an earlier crash, soldiered on to claim the final Chase slot while Martin Truex Jr. drifted back through the field in the closing laps.
Officials could have waved the caution flag and, like in other series and as NASCAR has done in the past, gone to an overtime.
Instead, millions of dollars of race cars were destroyed or severely damaged, and the run for the final two Chase spots was marred by controversy.
The real problem is the NASCAR schedule.
Including Daytona in the final races leading up to the Chase is not a bad idea, but it shouldn’t be the last race before the championship run.
Everyone knows and expects multi-car crashes at Daytona, which could end a team’s hopes of making the Chase in an instant.
IN OTHER RACING NEWS
IndyCar will compete this weekend in the penultimate race at Portland, with Will Power holding a slim points lead over Penske teammate Josef Newgarden.
Scott Dixon, Marcus Ericsson, Alex Palou, Scott McLaughlin and Pato O’Ward are all possible contenders for the championship.
Palou and Power are the only previous winners at Portland among the contenders, but I’m not counting out Dixon or Newgarden to emerge as the victor.