Then there was one.
Only the NASCAR Cup race at Daytona International Speedway this weekend will determine the drivers competing for the championship.
Expect lots of drama as the waning laps of the Daytona race unfold Sunday.
Entering the weekend, Ryan Blaney is holding down the 16th and final position with a 25-point lead over Martin Truex Jr.
Of course, the points standings will be meaningless if a 16th different driver in 2022 pulls into victory lane.
The other question surrounding the Chase field has to do with Kurt Busch.
Busch, a race winner, has not been competing for several weeks as the result of a concussion at the Pocono race. Ty Gibbs has been filling in for Busch.
The question becomes if Busch is not able to drive in the Chase races, does NASCAR eliminate the team from the championship?
If that takes place, it will mean the points battle between Blaney and Truex will have significance.
The other possibility is Busch doesn’t compete at the start of the Chase and jumps into the driver’s seat for at least one of the four races that open the championship competition, hoping for a victory to advance to the second round.
There is a lot riding on the Daytona race for Blaney, Truex and Busch’s race team.
Gibbs is the listed driver of Busch’s car at Daytona.
It should be an interesting weekend in Florida.
This week is one of the biggest for the USAC Sprint Car series with the annual three nights of racing at Kokomo Speedway
It’s the 11th year for the Smackdown on the quarter-mile dirt bullring and has always provided exceptional racing.
I attended the first several Smackdowns and always found the event entertaining with tight racing with at times unexpected finishes.
If you can’t make it to Kokomo, all three nights will be on Flo Racing. Hoping the weather cooperates.
IN OTHER RACING NEWS
Andretti Autosport announced plans to construct a $200 million shop in Fishers to house its racing operations.
The facility is expected to open in 2025 and sets the stage for Andretti Autosport to move toward developing a Formula One team in the future.