After a successful inaugural season, the 500 Sprint Car Tour schedule for 2023 is rapidly taking shape.
The 500 Sprint Car Tour, with sponsorship from Auto Value Bumper-to-Bumper stores, is spearheaded by Anderson Speedway officials.
The intent is to build pavement non-wing sprint car races to coincide with the Lucas Oil Little 500 at the local racing facility.
For the 2023 season Anderson Speedway will host three Sprint Car Tour events in addition to the 75th running of the Little 500 in May.
Joining the sprint cars at Anderson Speedway will be the revitalized Kenyon Midget Series.
Both series will compete twice at the half-mile Berlin Raceway in Michigan and at a new venue at the Lorain Speedway in Ohio.
Additional dates will take place at the half-mile Toledo Speedway and Indianapolis Raceway Park.
Officials are hoping to add at least one more event for the 2023 season.
The first Sprint Car Tour and Kenyon Midget Series race will take place April 8 at Anderson Speedway.
Over the years, I have visited every track on the schedule except for the one-third mile Lorain Speedway.
All of the venues should produce tight racing and plenty of excitement for fans.
Many of the races will be available on FloRacing, which will give central Indiana fans the opportunity to watch the events they can't attend in person.
Speedway officials have also announced in honor of the 200th birthday celebration for the founding of Madison County, there will be a 200-lap race included on the 2023 schedule.
IN OTHER RACING NEWS
There was an interesting item on the Jayski NASCAR website.
The item said currently NASCAR has a contract with NBC and Fox to broadcast races at a cost of $820 million per year.
The report said NASCAR is looking to increase television revenue to between $900 million and $950 million and is looking for a contract with the networks of eight to 10 years.
With the decline in viewership for many of the races in the past few years, it could be a hard sell to increase the television contract by $80 million or more.
Could it be too long before fans wanting to watch most of the NASCAR races will be left with pay-per-view as the only option?