It will be the biggest race ever contested by the Champion Racing Association’s Sportsman Late Models on Saturday.
The Sportsman Late Models for the first time in their history will compete in the Madison County 200 at Anderson Speedway.
The race pays $5,000 to the winner and comes in the middle of a tight points race with just the final event at Winchester Speedway to finish out the year.
Last weekend J.P. Crabtree used the high groove around Anderson to take the lead in the 75-lap feature, but his ride lost oil pressure giving the victory to Nathan Greene.
For Greene, it was his first feature win, but he had to hold off Greg Stilwell Jr. and Tanner Jack for the victory.
There are 19 drivers on the preliminary entry list for the race, including multi-time Anderson Speedway champion Jeff Marcum and ARCA Daytona race winner Greg VanAlst.
Ronnie Rose, who had a fast car Saturday until tangling with other cars, will be a driver to contend with along with Crabtree, Hunter and Tanner Jack and Logan Huckeba.
Points leader Caleb Reschar is entered, and Alexandria’s Kent Baledge is making his return.
Officials are expecting up to 30 teams to compete in the Madison County 200.
IN OTHER RACING NEWS
NASCAR made a couple of schedule announcements during the week, one of which was welcome and the other a disappointment.
It was announced the dirt-track race at Bristol will not take place in 2024.
It was a noble experiment but never really proved to be successful.
The disappointing announcement was none of the NASCAR divisions will be at Wisconsin’s Road America next year.
The Road America course is one of the best in the country, and for none of the NASCAR competitors to be returning in 2024 has to be considered a mistake.
What it means is the two top divisions will compete on the Chicago street course.
The Bristol race last weekend saw defending Cup champion Joey Logano and former champion Kevin Harvick not advancing in the Chase.
Martin Truex Jr. and Bubba Wallace were able to advance to the round of 12.