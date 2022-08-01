BROWNSBURG – Tyler Roahrig claimed the Pat O'Conner and Joe James Sprint car victory with a last-lap pass Monday at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park.
Roahrig set fast time during qualifying for the 500 Sprint Car Tour event and started 10th in the 30-lap feature.
Roahrig climbed up to the fourth spot after 15 circuits and then passed both Dakoda Armstrong and Kody Swanson to move up to the second spot on Lap 21.
The caution flag waved on Lap 23 when Doug Fitzwater spun in Turn 2 which set up a seven-lap run to the checkers.
Billy Wease was on the point after taking the lead from Armstrong with a pass on the back straight on Lap 21.
With Wease on the point, he was chased on the restart by Roahrig, Armstrong, Swanson and Russ Gamester.
Roahrig looked inside of Wease on Lap 26 but fell back when the car wiggled in Turn 4.
On the final lap, Roahrig got a great run off the back straight and was able to get underneath Wease entering Turn 3 for the win.
Swanson came home third followed by Bobby Santos III and Armstrong with visiting NASCAR champion Kyle Larson coming home in sixth.
It was Roahrig's second win with the 500 Sprint Car Tour presented by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper auto stores.
“With two to go, I thought we would end up second,” Roahrig said after the win. “I think the lapped car held him (Wease) up, and I got a good run down the back straight. Going into Turn 3, I thought I would either spin or make the race.”
Wease said there wasn't anything he could have done differently to hold off Roahrig.
“I got off bad coming out of Turn 2, and Tyler got a good run down the back straight,” he said. “To start ninth and finish second was a good run.”
Swanson said his Doran Enterprises-prepared car lost the handle in the closing laps.
“I gave it everything I had working my way up from eighth,” he said.