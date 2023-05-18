ANDERSON -- Leading up to the 75th running of the Lucas Oil Little 500, Anderson Speedway is hosting four local divisions this weekend.
The Saturday night racing is the event planned for opening night in April that was postponed because of weather.
The McGunegill Engine Performance Late Models will be in action, with Danny Trent winning last weekend, holding off Charlie Keevan and multi-time champion Jeff Marcum in a tight battle for the feature victory.
JP Crabtree, Jaren Crabtree and Mike Sargent have all been competitive through three races this year.
The Marcum’s Welding Front Wheel Drives will be in action with Cody Riley and JD Blankenship scoring feature wins this year.
The Vintage Wrench Ford Division amateurs will return to action with Adam Lee and Noah Allison both scoring feature victories.
Both Lee and Allison are now competing in the Pro Division.
Colton Gray is the points leader over TJ Moore by 11 points. Rickie Tharp III, Logan Krugler, Austin McIntyre and Owen Aaron have all recorded podium finishes.
Doug Dugger won the first Thunder Roadster feature when early race-leader John Robbins returned with a mechanical issue.
Qualifications are set for 6 p.m. with racing action at 7:30.
Adult tickets are $13 and $5 for children between the ages of 6 to 12. Children under 5 are admitted free.