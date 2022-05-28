ANDERSON — When he first climbed into a go-kart at age four, Davey Hamilton Jr. knew he wanted to be a race car driver when he grew up.
Hours before the green flag dropped at the 74th Lucas Oil Little 500, Hamilton sat among 32 other drivers and waited for a lengthy line of race fans to drift past his autograph station. He was quick to notice that dozens of children were among those waiting to greet the competitors.
“As a kid, you want to be a race car driver or an astronaut, right?” Hamilton said. “Hopefully this gives them a little bit more of a push to bug their parents into letting them get a go-kart. It’s really cool to see them here. It’s a great environment.”
The driver autograph session has long been a fan favorite during Little 500 weekend. The conversations between fans and drivers are brief, but without pretense – an element that many said has a lot to do with the surging popularity of sprint car racing across the country.
“I believe that racing fans are the most dedicated and loyal fans in all of sports,” said Ryan Newman, an 18-time NASCAR Cup Series winner who headlined Saturday’s race. “I’m biased, but ultimately this is a great family atmosphere, and people love to come out. When we open ourselves up to things like this, it’s just fun to give back.”
Newman, one of the most popular drivers to enter the Little 500 in several years, was the main attraction among the drivers, who sat along one side of a row of tables and signed items ranging from postcards to checkered flags to tires.
Fans who formed a line that stretched to the far end of the midway looked forward to meeting their favorite drivers.
“The interaction (with the drivers), we love that,” said Christine Haler of McCordsville as she waited with her children, Ghram, Copelynn and Emrie. “We like to meet them and the kids like to see them and actually put a face to a car. It’s super fun for them.”
The drivers said the families waiting for autographs represented an important opportunity: passing an enjoyment of racing along to the next generation.
“That kid is going to remember being at the Little 500 when he was little, and when he gets older, hopefully he’ll bring his kids back,” said Eric Gordon, who’s won the Little 500 a record nine times. “That’s the next generation of racers, and that’s who we have to connect with. Otherwise, the sport won’t grow.”
Anderson residents David and Betsy Vest were first in line for autographs. They’d been to several Little 500 events last week where drivers mingled with fans and other community members, and they said they were struck by the drivers’ authenticity in connecting with them.
“They came to greet us yesterday, and the way they support the local companies is just great,” Betsy Vest said. “They sat and chatted with us, and it was very nice, very respectable. It was fun.”