ANDERSON -- After a break for the annual Lucas Oil Little 500, four local divisions return to action Saturday at Anderson Speedway.
It's the traditional Military Appreciation night with all veterans and current service members admitted free.
Tight racing has highlighted the McGunegill Engine Performance Late Model division all year with multi-time champion Jeff Marcum recording two victories and Danny Trent with one visit to the Peterman Brothers Victory Lane.
But Charlie Keevan has been knocking at the door for his first victory at Anderson Speedway and has finished second in the past two races.
JP Crabtree has also been close to winning a late-model feature.
The Noble Wine & Spirit Thunder Cars have been battling all year at a pace to challenge the late-model drivers.
Ronnie Rose has emerged the victor in two of the three events with Ricky Craig capturing the 100-lap feature in April.
Dave McConnell has recorded two second-place finishes, and defending champion Jimmy Kirby has been in contention every week.
Cody Riley has won two Marcum's Welding Front Wheel Drive feature events, with JD Blankenship also scoring a victory.
Caleb Southerland has been knocking on the door with two runner-up finishes. Josh Ebbertt Jr., in his first two starts, has recorded a fourth- and second-place finish.
Doug Dugger and John Robbins have emerged as the feature winners in the Thunder Roadsters division.
Qualifying set for 5:45 p.m. and racing at 7:30.
Tickets are $13 for adults, $5 for kids age 6-12 and free for all kids 5 and under.