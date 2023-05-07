ANDERSON – After qualifying second, eventual McGunegill Engine Performance Late Model race winner Jeff Marcum had to start from the tail Saturday.
On the opening lap at Anderson Speedway, James Kirby III spun on the front straight and Marcum tangled with a car on the back straight.
Marcum went to the pit area to repair a tire rub on the right front tire and rejoined the field ninth.
Fast-qualifier Charle Keevan set a new track record and took the lead at the start chased by JP Crabtree and Jaen Crabtree.
JP Crabtree took the point on Lap 3 with an inside pass of Keevan entering Turn 1. By Lap 8, Marcum was running third.
Marcum closed on Crabtree when the yellow flag waved on Lap 26 for a spin by Mike Sargeant. On the restart, Marcum made slight contact with the front straight outside retaining wall.
On Lap 30, Marcum was able to get inside of JP Crabtree coming off the fourth corner to claim his first victory of 2023.
“I knew JP wouldn't give me a lot of room,” Marcum said in the Peterman Brothers Victory Lane. “I just wish he would have given me a little more. My crew gave me a great car again tonight.”
Anderson's Ronnie Rose set fast time during qualifying and led the entire distance to win the Noble Wine & Spirits Thunder Car feature.
Rose had to hold off 2022 champion Jimmy Kirby for most of the early stages of the race with the two exchanging paint coming off the fourth corner on Lap 21 of the 35-lap feature.
That resulted in a flat tire on Kirby's car which pushed him to the back of the lead-lap pack.
Rose was able to hold off David McConnell for the victory, followed by Ron Phipps.