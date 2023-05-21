ANDERSON -- After waging a battle for the entire McGunegill Engine Performance Late Model feature, Jeff Marcum claimed the victory with a last-lap pass.
Qualifications Saturday at Anderson Speedway showed seven drivers within one second of each other.
Marcum established a new track record with a lap of 12.554 seconds, but it was quickly eclipsed by Jason Powers who turned a lap at 12.417 seconds.
With the inversion, Cassten Everidge and Charlie Keevan -- hungry for a first win -- started on the front row.
Keevan took the lead at the start with Marcum moving into the second spot on the second lap and Powers getting underneath Everidge coming off the fourth corner.
Through the middle stages of the 40-lap feature, the front running pack ran bumper to bumper. Several times Marcum looked to get inside of Keevan for the lead, but the path was blocked with the two drivers exchanging paint.
Powers lost some ground on Lap 28 when his car got loose coming off the fourth corner but quickly closed on the two leaders.
On the final lap, Marcum used the high line coming off the fourth corner to get alongside Keevan and made the pass stick entering Turn 1.
At the checkers, it was Marcum winning for the second time this season by .11 of a second over Keevan with Powers 1.1 seconds behind the leader.
“I ran behind him for a good long while,” Marcum said in the Peterman Brothers Victory Lane of racing with Keevan. “It was good racing. These cars just keep getting faster and faster and have to keep working on our equipment.
“I kept getting inside the 55 (Keevan), and he kept chopping my nose off. It was a great race and a great finish.”
Three different drivers took turns at the point of the Marcum's Welding Front Wheel Drive feature before Cody Riley emerged with his second feature win.
The top eight cars were inverted for the start with Levi Moreland taking the early lead and Devin Lane and Nick Warner in pursuit.
Riley started eighth in the field and was running third when the only caution flag waved on Lap 4.
Warner took the lead on the restart with Riley moving into the second spot and Josh Ebbert Jr. moving up to the third spot.
With the leaders in traffic, Riley made the decisive pass on Lap 21 with an inside move in Turn 1.
Riley scored the win followed by Ebbert and Caleb Southerland.