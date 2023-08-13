SPEEDWAY -- When it comes to race wins, Michael McDowell only takes the checkered flag on the most iconic circuits.
McDowell won Sunday’s Verizon 200 at the Brickyard on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, just his second career victory.
His other win came in the 2021 Daytona 500.
McDowell, who led 54 of the 82 laps, earned the victory for Front Row Motorsports in his Ford. He won by 0.937 of a second over runner-up Chase Elliott.
McDowell is not a regular NASCAR winner, but he felt this performance was well within the scope of what he and his team were capable of.
“Statistically, when you look at top-five road course position, we’ve been a top-five car since the Next Gen cars came in,” McDowell said. “Is it a Cinderella story from a lot of different aspects? Maybe, but off of pure performace, I feel like we’ve been nailing it.”
The Brickyard was the cleanest of the three run on the Indy road course. There was only one yellow flag. It occurred on Lap 3 as Justin Haley was punted into the Turn 6 tire barrier by Joey Logano.
There were other incidents and offs -- including Ricky Stenhouse Jr. colliding with Jenson Button and Kamui Kobayashi, the ex-Formula One guests in the field -- but none that required another yellow flag.
That meant green flag runs that repaid fuel saving and tire management.
Pole-sitter Daniel Suarez led from the start of the race, getting a large advantage at the green flag, but the early yellow flag halted his momentum.
On the yellow flag restart, Suarez was passed by McDowell in the Turn 11-12 complex.
Eventually, Elliott caught the pair and later passed Suarez. The tenor of the race boiled down to this trio, none of whom had a 2023 win that guaranteed a NASCAR playoff spot.
McDowell held the lead until the first round of pit stops. Several drivers tried to stretch their first green-flag run, but none more so than Denny Hamlin. He went 36 laps and managed to win the second stage of the race without a pit stop.
The stretch-it-out strategy didn’t pan out for Hamlin or anyone else who tried it. Hamlin finished 19th as the dearth of yellow flags deep-sixed their plans.
A pivotal moment occurred on the last round of pit stops for the McDowell-Suarez-Elliott group on Lap 49. By then, Suarez had gone back into second and was threatening McDowell.
However, the hose from the wheel-nut gun got caught under the left-front tire of Suarez’s car during the pit stop. Seconds were squandered, Suarez came out third and never got within range of the leaders again.
McDowell dominated from there as he maintained a several second advantage over Elliott.
There was no late charge from Elliott until the final lap. McDowell was able to put several lapped cars between himself and Elliott in the late going, and Elliott was hemmed in.
“I didn’t know how much he was saving behind me or how hard he was pushing,” McDowell said. “For me, it was trying to be strategic about not pushing too hard but not letting him get close enough.”
Once freed from lapped traffic, Elliott made a charge at McDowell on the final lap but ran out of time.
“I was trying to pace myself for the long haul. I thought I did that,” Elliott said. “(McDowell) ran a great race.”
With two races remaining in the NASCAR regular season, McDowell clinched his spot in the playoff.
“Pointing our way (into the playoffs) is something we would have taken a lot of pride in, but it’s no secret that this year is unique because we have drivers that have won a lot of races. So this was our shot. Some tops guys haven’t won yet. Given what we did today is what we needed to do,” McDowell said.
Suarez, who finished third, is 28 points out of the top-16 cutoff to make the playoff field. Elliott, who missed five races due to a snowboarding injury, is 80 points out of the playoffs.
“I think we’re going to perform, and I think we can do better. Today we were strong,” Suarez said.
NASCAR heads to Watkins Glen International Raceway for another road course event next Sunday.