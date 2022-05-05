ANDERSON — NASCAR veteran driver and South Bend native Ryan Newman has submitted an entry to race in the 74th annual Lucas Oil Little 500.
Newman is partnering with the Indiana Donor Network and the Driven2Save Lives Campaign for his first attempt at making the Little 500 starting field.
His car for the Little 500 will carry the name of Anna Van Acker who died in 2021 and was a registered organ donor.
“The Little 500 is a prestigious bucket list race that I’ve always wanted to race in,” Newman said in a press release. “Raising awareness for organ donation while getting to enjoy my passion for open wheel racing is equally exciting for me.”
The veteran driver is no stranger to Anderson Speedway winning the Cheez-It 50 in 2000 in a sprint car beating fellow NASCAR competitor Kasey Kahne.
Newman will be driving the same car he won in at Anderson Speedway for Aaron Pierce. It is one of only two USAC Sprint Car victories for Newman.
“I sat in the stands with my dad in the mid-1990’s watching Bob Frey, Eric Gordon and Tony Elliott compete in the Little 500,” Newman said in a press release.
“I have been there, I have experienced it, and I know what it takes to get around there,” he said. “It’s a pretty cool quarter-mile, high-banked track. It is just like a baby Bristol.”
Newman over the years won races in all three USAC divisions and was the 1999 Silver Crown champion.
During his NASCAR career for several teams, Newman won the Daytona 500 in 2008 and the Brickyard 400 in 2013.
He continues to race with the NASCAR Whelan Modified Tour.
Newman joins two other recent NASCAR starts running the Little 500 in recent years.
Tony Stewart finished third in the 2017 race earning rookie of the year honors.
Missouri driver Kenny Schrader will be attempting his sixth Little 500 start this year and had a career best finish of 8th in 2020.