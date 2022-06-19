ANDERSON – Michigan driver Steve Needles took advantage of two decisions by Lady Luck to win the Outlaw Late Models race at Anderson Speedway.
During qualifying, defending CB Fabricating race winner Tyler Roahrig Saturday shattered the existing track record for the Reveal the Hammer Outlaw Late Models and five other drivers would eclipse the mark set in 2021.
The invert put Needles on the front row and he jumped into the lead chased by Brock Ganus and Brandon Short. Tyler Roahrig who started sixth moved into the fifth spot at the start.
Ganus spun on lap four and a lap later he drove into the infield with flames shooting from the back of his car, ending his night.
On the restart Adam Terry used the outside groove to move from the fourth spot to second, but he was passed by Roahrig on lap 11.
The running order remained unchanged until lap 35 when the car of Justin Holloway erupted in smoke bringing out the final caution.
Reveal the Hammer officials elected to restart the race in single file, which was a benefit for Needles.
Roahrig passed Terry on lap 37 and for the next 23 circuits looked high and low seeking away around Needles.
At the finish Needles won by .635-seconds over Roahrig with Brandon Short coming home in third.
“The car was faster than the driver tonight,” Needles said in the Riley & Son Victory Lane. “This place will wear you out. It’s a tough place to race and a lot of fun; anytime you can beat the 24 (Roahrig), you’ve done something.”
Needles said halfway through the race he was able to find a good groove around the track.
“It was protecting the race track and not giving Tyler (Roahrig) any room to get along side us,” he said. “The single file helped us a lot, I was surprised they did that.”
In only his third career start Thomas Schrage recorded his first feature victory with the Kenyon Midget Series.
Starting on the front row Schrage took the lead from point leader Trey Osborne with Dameron Taylor moving into the second spot from the third starting spot.
On the 11th circuit Taylor got trapped in the high groove and was passed by fast qualifier Jack Macenko, Osborne and Anderson Patterson.
With Schrage opening a comfortable lead there was a lot of close racing behind the leader with drivers scrambling for every position.
Osborne claimed the second spot from Macenko on the 23rd lap when Macenko got high in the fourth corner, almost making contact with the outside retaining wall.
Schrage went on to win by .955-seconds over Osborne with Macenko, Anderson Patterson and Kyle Ford rounding out the top five.
“It’s a dream come true,” Schrage said of his victory at Anderson Speedway. “I don’t know what was taking place behind me, I just kept looking straight ahead.”
Other winners were: Chuck Cook in the Marcum’s Welding Front Wheel Drives; Jimmy Kirby, Noble Wine & Spirit Thunder Cars; John Robbins, Thunder Roadsters.