INDIANAPOLIS – Friday marks the 50th anniversary of Roger Penske’s first win at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Mark Donohue took the checkered flag for the 1972 Indianapolis 500, driving a McLaren and unwittingly opening the door for a dynasty.
Current Team Penske president Tim Cindric’s father, Carl, helped build the engine for that championship car – giving the family its first taste of success in the Greatest Spectacle in Racing.
Cindric’s gone on to take part in eight of Penske’s record 18 Indy 500 victories, and the feeling never goes stale.
“I think the most exciting one is always the next one for him, so (I’m) looking forward to getting more for him,” Cindric said during a news conference at the track last week. “He told me the first time I won – I’ll never forget in Victory Lane – the first time we won together back in 2001, I said, ‘Wow, this is 11 for you, but it’s a big deal for me.’ And he says, ‘I want 20.’
“I said, ‘OK.’ So he put it right in perspective right then, that it just wasn’t enough.”
Josef Newgarden would love to get his first taste of milk on the last Sunday in May.
The 31-year-old is the most successful American driver in the NTT IndyCar Series with 22 career victories and two points championships. He’s done just about everything there is to do on the circuit except win the Indianapolis 500.
He’s been close, finishing in the top 10 each of the past four years and posting a career-best third-place outing for Ed Carpenter Racing in 2016. But he’s not been able to add the series’ crown jewel to his collection in 10 tries.
The void in his resume is not the albatross around his neck one might expect, however.
He’s not been a bundle of nerves this month in preparation for the 106th running of the race. Just the opposite in fact.
The new father is enjoying a new perspective on life and trying to make the most of his time at the world’s most famous race track.
That has included shooting an episode of “Bus Bros,” the irreverent YouTube show Newgarden and Penske teammate Scott McLaughlin launched three weeks ago.
It’s ostensible an inside look at IndyCar drivers during their down time at the track. But in just two episodes so far, it’s included taste tests of the local cuisine, the reading of “mean tweets” and even the occasional impromptu interview with a fellow driver.
The show provides a glimpse into the personality that has made Newgarden one of the series’ most popular drivers while also allowing he and his teammate to blow off some steam.
“I think that camaraderie (from the show) bleeds into a lot of other positives on the track and off the track with what we’re doing as a group, and I think you’re seeing that with the performance of our team this year,” Newgarden said. “I think a lot of that is displayed because of that camaraderie. But, honestly, we just – we’ve got some time on our hands every now and then, and this is what we’re doing in the engineering room when we’re not working on the race car. We’re catching up on life and hanging out, and we’re just giving a little bit of that back to the fans.”
Will Power – the third member of Team Penske and the only current driver in the group with an Indy 500 win on his resume – has made only a brief cameo appearance. But that, too, has been played for laughs among the three men.
The results on the track are difficult to argue.
McLaughlin won the season opener in St. Petersburg, Florida, and Newgarden won the next two races in Fort Worth, Texas, and Long Beach, California.
Power leads the season points standings, while McLaughlin enters the Indy 500 in third place with Newgarden in fourth.
It’s been a quiet month in Indianapolis for the Penske drivers, however. Power finished third during a rainy GMR IndyCar Grand Prix on May 15, and he was the team’s fastest qualifier for the 500 – starting 11th with an average speed of 231.534 mph.
Newgarden (231.580 mph) will start 14th, and McLaughlin (230.154 mph) is 26th after withdrawing his initial qualifying time last weekend and falling back 11 places in an attempt to make the Fast 12 run for the pole position.
Despite its May struggles, few doubt the team will be competitive on race day. And a chance to win on the 50th anniversary of Penske’s first victory has to be enticing.
Particularly for Newgarden.
“This track has eluded me,” he said. “I’ve been certainly working my butt off and appreciate being here. This year more than ever, I’m trying to appreciate the moment. I know when I first started here, I didn’t know how many shots I would have at running the Indy 500, so I just really appreciated the time at the track and the process, and I am trying to do that more these days and just make sure I contribute from my side.”