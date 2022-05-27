INDIANAPOLIS -- Conor Daly looks back on last year’s Indianapolis 500 as a breakthrough.
Daly’s Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet took the lead at Lap 50 and maintained it for 40 laps in 2021 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the most for any driver in last year’s race. He wound up 13th.
“Something we’ll remember for a long time,” Daly said. “The most meaningful thing is feeling we had a shot to win because it’s very rare here. It’s very hard. You’ve got 33 of the best drivers in the world, and we truly had a shot to win, which is all you can ask.”
The 30-year-old Daly, a Noblesville native who grew up karting on tracks in Whiteland and New Castle, will look to build off that success in Sunday’s 106th running of the Indianapolis 500 at IMS. Nicknamed “The Flying Mullet,” Daly is one of the most colorful racers in the NTT IndyCar Series, who co-hosts his own podcast and owns a portable hot tub he stations outside his RV during race weeks. The hot tub fell victim to a prank last week when it was filled with Orbeez, water balls that drained the entire 252 gallons out of the tank.
Daly has yet to discover the perpetrator of the prank.
“Just a small thing, but I think now it’s almost race time, so if anybody pulls anything now, now they are just mean,” Daly said.
In the podcast, titled “Speed Street,” Daly teams with comedian Joey Mulinaro to discuss a variety of topics on and off the race track.
“It is definitely a motorsport centric podcast,” Daly said. “Not just talking about IndyCar, I like talking about football. I like basketball. I like sports in general. But, yes, it is for the race fan to get more and more in tune to what we’re doing and being behind the scenes to what we’re doing and also just giving opinions on what else is happening with Formula One, NASCAR, whatever.”
Another issue where Daly seeks to raise awareness is Type 1 Diabetes. The chronic condition, which according to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation impacts 1.6 million Americans, often appears in childhood or adolescence but can develop in adults. As a Type 1 diabetic, Daly has maintained a successful racing career. Last year, Daly set up and took part in an event to go karting with 20 children with Type 1 diabetes at Fastimes Indoor Karting Track in Indianapolis.
“I’m one of those guys that thankfully never let it stop me, never let it stop me from doing literally anything,” Daly said. “But I’ve also been pretty strict about it, but I work really hard at it, so it’s challenging. But if I can ever help kids, it is something that I do enjoy helping young people realize, hey, it’s not impossible to do things that you want to do.”
Daly will start in Row 6 Sunday with Simon Pagenaud and J.R. Hildebrand after up-and-down results in qualifying. With the fastest qualifying speeds posted since 1996, Daly averaged 230.999 mph.
“It’s not where we wanted to be, but the rain really hurt a lot of people,” Daly said. “There’s a lot of condition changes, and if you have small, small things that aren’t perfect for that qualifying run, they can affect you by a lot because everything is so close here right now.”
But Daly posted the seventh-fastest practice time Monday at 226.895 mph and is coming into Sunday with confidence. He is coming off his highest finish of the season, fourth, on the IMS road course at the rainy GMR IndyCar Grand Prix two weeks ago.
“I’m more confident than either because we know what to do. We know what we need to do, and I’ve got enough experience now to be patient enough to understand that the race isn’t won in the first 180 laps. It’s won in the last 20,” Daly said. “So we’ll see what happens.”