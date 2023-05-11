ANDERSON -- A new Street Stock touring series will make its first appearance at Anderson Speedway this weekend.
The Ohio Wheelman Series was formed in 2021. The drivers will compete Saturday in a 50-lap feature that pays $2,000 to win on the night presented by Scrounge Around.
The McGunegill Engine Performance Late Models will be in action for a 75-lap feature along with the Noble Wine & Spirits Thunder Cars and Vintage Wrench Pro Ford Division.
Local driver Josh Poore, a multi-time street stock champion at Anderson, has been competing with the Ohio Wheelman Series.
Earl Goddy, the 2022 points champion, is expected to compete in a race that is expected to attract many of the drivers who compete with the Street Stock Division.
The Ohio Wheelman Series opened the season last weekend at Jennerstown Speedway in Pennsylvania and attracted a field of 19 cars.
Local competitors expected include Jason Atkinson, Andrew Teepe, Calvin Parham, Dawson Phillips, James Kirby and Dalton Conner.
Conner recorded his first CRA Street Stock feature victory last month at Anderson Speedway.
Jeff Marcum won the Late Model feature last weekend, holding off JP Crabtree and Jaren Crabtree.
Charlie Keevan set a new track record during qualifying.
Ronnie Rose is the most recent winner in Thunder Car action, joining Ricky Craig -- the winner of a 100-lap feature.
Noah Allison has won three times in the Ford Division and established new track records twice this season.
Qualifications are set for 5:30 p.m. with racing at 7:30.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for children between the ages of 6 to 12. Children under 5 are admitted free.