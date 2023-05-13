SPEEDWAY -- When rain stayed away from Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Saturday, the GMR Grand Prix reverted to usual form where calling the tire strategy became paramount.
Chip Ganassi Racing and Alex Palou didn’t miss a beat in that department.
Palou was on the right tires at the right times, and the right strategy call led to a dominant win. Palou took control of the race on Lap 42, only conceding the lead via pit stops, on his way to a 16.8-second victory over runner-up Pato O’Ward.
The 2021 IndyCar points champion earned his fifth career victory and first on either Indianapolis circuit, as his American Legion Honda had the field covered.
The win also gave the Spaniard the IndyCar points lead going into the Indianapolis 500. He enjoys a six-point lead over O’Ward.
Palou, who was fastest in one of Friday’s practice sessions, had a good feeling all weekend long.
“We knew we had a fast car, honestly, since practice, since we were all off the trailers. The car was really, really good. I was comfortable. We missed a little bit on pole yesterday, but we knew we had a fast car,” Palou said.
The race boiled down to when a driver was on the primary tires. While the alternate red tires were much quicker in short stints, the primary tires had staying power. When the reds gave way, the driver on the primary, or black tires, would reel them in.
That’s exactly how the race played out for Palou.
“In the warmup, we found that we were struggling a little bit more than others on the alternate tires, so that's why we went on red, black, black, black at the end to try to get the best from what we had, and it worked. Perfect day for the 10 car,” Palou noted.
First, Palou did his job on the opening lap. Starting third, Palou got past a slow Felix Rosenqvist early in the lap and caught pole-sitter Christian Lundgaard just before re-entering the oval.
At first, Palou seemed to be the driver caught up with the wrong tire. He took a near five-second lead after he put on his red tires after an early caution, but Lundgaard was on the primary tire and reeled Palou in.
Lundgaard passed Palou on Lap 24, after a sequence of pit stops, where Lundgaard took advantage of his fresh red tires to get past Palou on the primary.
However, that advantage didn’t last long for the Dane. Lundgaard pushed himself to a peak lead of 2.8 seconds on Lap 35, but then his tires degraded and the advantage went back to Palou.
Palou began to slice nearly a half-second a lap off Lundgaard’s lead and passed him in Turn 1 on Lap 42.
Lundgaard was never able to get another advantageous tire sequence and faded to fourth. From the point Palou passed Lundgaard, he was in control.
“It was strange because on that one set, the rears were (wearing) off, but on the previous red set, I had crazy under-steering. I really don’t understand how we got the balance all wrong. It’s something to learn from,” Lundgaard said.
There was never a serious challenge to Palou the rest of the way. O’Ward rode out a long red-tire stint and was able to boost himself into the runner-up spot. O’Ward’s Arrow McLaren teammate, Alexander Rossi, passed five cars on the first lap and rode out his own advantageous tire calls to finish third.
“We've been close here. We had a little bit of bad luck. I know in '21 we had a failure when we were going for the fight for the win at the end,” Palou said. “It was the first race that everything came perfectly, the strategy, the tires, the speed of the car, myself obviously.
“There's something about this place obviously. Even if it's not the big one, it's still special.”
The race was relatively incident-free, with just one caution.
On the opening lap, Graham Rahal was hit by Kyle Kirkwood in the always chaotic Turn 1 mixer. Rahal fought his way back to 10th.
On the second lap, Dale Coyne Racing had the nightmare scenario play out as rookie Sting Ray Robb hit teammate David Malukas in Turn 7.
Robb was in a drag race with Romain Grosjean on the infield straightaway, who had a clean corner, while Robb did not. Robb outbraked himself and struck Malukas’s left sidepod. The incident knocked out both drivers and brought out the only caution of the race. Neither driver was hurt.
“Rule No. 1 in racing, don’t make contact with your teammate, and that’s on me today. If any of the factors were different, it probably would have been a different scenario, but we have both cars parked in the garage and the race is still going on. I’m super sorry to the team,” Robb said.
Kirkwood and Will Power collided in Turn 1 on Lap 7. Both drivers continued, and Kirkwood was penalized for the contact. He was forced to fall behind Power on track.
Track activity at IMS will cease until Tuesday as the facility converts from its road course iteration to the oval set-up in anticipation of the Indianapolis 500, which will take place May 28.