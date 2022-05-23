INDIANAPOLIS – Marco Andretti has never gone longer between IndyCar starts.
The 35-year-old hasn’t been in the driver’s seat of his No. 98 Honda since last May’s Indianapolis 500, when he finished a disappointing 19th in his first season as a part-time driver.
He’ll make his 17th career start in the 500 on Sunday – surpassing his father and car owner Michael Andretti – from the 23rd position in Row 8, but he’s happy with his car and content with his new life.
And he’s found the high-banked oval at Indianapolis Motor Speedway still fits him like a glove.
“You could wake me up out of my sleep, and I’ll go drive the Speedway,” Andretti said following Monday’s practice. “I love it here. I think this was the first year that I was actually cold for a year because we finished (the) 2020 (season) going into ’21, and that (500) was in August in ’20.
“Yeah, this was as cold as I’ve been, and I don’t feel behind anybody or anything.”
The qualifying speed wasn’t there for Andretti, but that came as no surprise.
He normally gets a feel for the car on the second-lap of his annual testing session, and this year was no different. So he knew qualifying could be a challenge.
The lack of pace was compounded during Saturday’s preliminary round by some good old-fashioned Andretti bad luck.
First, the plenum – an engine component used in the turbo boost system – exploded during his initial qualifying run.
“It set me back because conditions changed a bit (during the day), but this car is going to go as fast as it’s going to go in qualifying,” Andretti said. “… You just know right away if the car is fast or if it’s not. But the race is different, and it’s definitely different when it’s 90 degrees (on the track), so looking forward to that.”
The other qualifying obstacle came when two-time Indy 500 champion Takuma Sato got an early jump on his run and interrupted Andretti’s attempt.
That drew a lengthy apology from the highly regarded veteran. Though Andretti said the interference wasn’t a major setback.
“He’s the nicest guy in the world,” Andretti said. “No, he sent me a paragraph apologizing, and he said, ‘Once (the spotters) told me you were coming, I thought it better not to move.’ I said, ‘Well, yeah, that’s probably good.’ Because I was hoping he wasn’t going to go left, and then we actually crashed on our qualifying run.
“Yeah, I had to start that run a little slow, but that wasn’t the issue with that run.”
Andretti’s eventual four-lap average was 230.345 mph, nearly 4 mph off Scott Dixon’s record-setting pole position pace.
He’ll start between Sage Karam and Devlin DeFrancesco near the back of the field. Alexander Rossi, the 2016 Indy 500 champion, will be in front of him, and Scott McLaughlin – the Team Penske driver who won the season-opener in St. Petersburg, Florida – will be directly behind him.
As many issues as there were with qualifying, Andretti believes the car is better in race trim.
He posted the eighth-quickest lap in Monday’s practice at 226.776 mph, helping to support that opinion. But there’s more to it than pace.
“I think we’re pretty happy,” he said. “I think we just need track position to materialize at some point in the race, whether it be strategy or a caution or just trying to get in there. I think in traffic we’re really good. It’s just when you get to the back of a huge string of cars, everybody is just kind of at the mercy of lifting because you get a run and you pop, and then the guy ahead of you has the tow to keep him there.
“You just have to be patient. I think I have the car right now to be able to hawk everybody in front of me and just wait until they make mistakes, and I think that’s how you pass from third on back. I’m really happy with the race car. I’m underwhelmed with the speed still. We are what we are there. I’m just looking to nail a balance and carry more throttle than 32 other guys.”
Andretti’s father again will serve as his race strategist Sunday, and he said they’ve developed a better working relationship over the years.
There’s a still a lot of passion in their conversations, but that’s how each man knows the other is locked in on winning this race.
The Indianapolis 500 has been the family’s albatross since patriarch Mario Andretti took the checkered flag in 1969.
In the five decades since, Murphy’s Law has applied. Anything that can go wrong for an Andretti on race day will.
It’s the pressure Marco Andretti has lived under throughout his entire racing career.
And it’s a necessary evil he’s come to embrace.
“I’m very comfortable at this race track,” he said. “No, I mean, the pressure is what I want to put on myself to try to win this race. So I don’t care what my last name is. I want to win this race.”