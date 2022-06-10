ANDERSON – For the first time in its history, the Vores Compact Touring Series will promote a 150-lap event.
The 150-lap feature event presented by Knapp Supply takes place at Anderson Speedway on Saturday for Military Appreciation Night presented by the U.S. Air Force.
The Vores Compact Series 150 will have a mid-race break and, in an unusual format, as one driver drops out or goes back to the pit area, another competitor will join the action.
That should keep 25 teams on the track at one-time, all trying to complete as many laps as possible.
A strong field of Pro Compacts in excess of 30 teams are expected with the starting field for the 150-lap race set through qualifying and a 12-lap B Main.
TJ Fanning is the most recent winner in Pro Compact action at Anderson Speedway. Tom Gossar Jr. and Kyle Frame were 2021 feature winners.
The Kenyon Midget Series returns for the second time this year where three different drivers have recorded feature wins.
Dameron Taylor won the Dick Jordan Classic at Anderson Speedway earlier this year with Trey Osborne winning at Montpelier Speedway and Jack Macenko the most recent winner at Gas City I-69 Speedway.
The McGunegill Engine Performance Late Models return where J.P. Crabtree Jr. and James Kirby III have scored feature wins.
The Vintage Wrench Ford Division is back in action in which James Mikesell is the most recent feature winner joining Jared Keller and Dawson West.
Qualifying starts at 5:30 p.m. with racing action at 7:30. Adult tickets are $13, $5 for children between the ages of 6 and 12 and children under 5 are admitted free.