ANDERSON -- The CRA JEGS All-Stars return to Anderson Speedway for the inaugural running of the Fudge Packer 100 presented by the Uranus Fudge Factory.
This is the seventh race of the season for the touring Pro Late Model Series which has produced five different winners, and a new winner will be crowned at Anderson Speedway.
This is the ninth time the JEGS All Stars Tour will compete on the high-banked quarter-mile oval with Trent Snyder winning the first three events and Cody Coughlin winning twice in 2016 and again in 2021.
Local drivers entered include J.P. Crabtree, Danny Trent and Mike Sargent.
The McGunegill Engine Performance Late Models return to action in the Scrounge Around 40.
Four different drivers have recorded wins this season in the division including Jeff Marcum, Jim Crabtree Jr., James Kirby III and J.P. Crabtree.
The Noble Wine & Spirits Thunder Cars are back where Kirby III and Jimmy Kirby have each recorded two victories.
The most recent winner was Ronnie Rose in a 75-lap competition.
Doug Dugger and John Robbins have both won twice this season in Thunder Roadster competition. Robbins won the most recent race that took place on a “roval” for the first time.
Saturday qualifying is set for 5:30 p.m. with racing at 7:30.
Adult tickets are $15, tickets are $5 for children between the ages of 6 and 12 and children under 5 are admitted free.