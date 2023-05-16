Tuesday was to be the opening day of activity on the oval at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in preparation for the Indianapolis 500, but Mother Nature had other ideas.
Both scheduled practice sessions were rained out.
A morning session, which was to consist of Indy 500 veterans, was washed out.
The track suffered bad luck when, after a period of no precipitation that saw many teams wheel their cars on to pit lane, the rain returned to deep-six the scheduled three-hour afternoon session.
The practice schedule was altered for Wednesday. All cars will be on track for an install period at 10 a.m. RC Enerson's rookie orientation will take place at 10:15 a.m. Regular practice will resume at noon.
Gates are scheduled to open to the public at 10 a.m.
Cars can be on track all day as the practice session ends at 6 p.m.