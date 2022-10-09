ANDERSON – Anderson's Cody Riley scored his first victory at Anderson Speedway in thrilling fashion in Marcum's Welding Front Wheel Drive action.
Riley, for the second week, set fast time during qualification Saturday but as a result of the inversion started back in the pack.
T.J. Fanin took the lead at the start chased by two-time feature winner Chuck Cook and Michael McKinnon.
McKinnon moved into the second spot on a Lap 4 restart but retired with a mechanical problem on Lap 9.
Riley was running third when the second caution flag waved on Lap 9 behind Fanin and Cook.
Following a restart on Lap 14, Riley passed Cok for second with an inside move on the back straight and started to close on Fanin.
With the laps winding down, Riley closed to the rear bumper of Fanin, and coming to the checkered flag on the final lap Riley got inside of Fanin.
With a slower car hugging the inside line, Riley went high and made contact with Fanin, sending Fanin into the outside wall.
Riley scored the win with Devin Glessner and Ron Phipps rounding out the top three.
“I hated what happened at the end,” Riley said in the Riley & Sons Victory Lane. “With the lapped car on the bottom, I had nowhere to go. I've been waiting for a win here for a long-time. It's awesome.”
Adam Lee returned to victory lane at Anderson Speedway capturing the Vintage Wrench Ford Division feature.
Matt Benzenbower took the lead at the start chased by Austin McKinney, Lee and Drew Evans.
When the first caution flag waved on Lap 15 for debris, it was Benzenbower maintaining the point followed by Lee and Noah Allison.
On the restart, Lee took the lead with an outside pass of Benzenbower on the front straight with Allison moving into the second spot on Lap 18.
Allison closed on Lee but was unable to make the pass for the win coming off .238 of a second back with Benzenbower coming home in third.
“This is fun racing,” Lee said in the Riley & Son Victory Lane. “The competition is tough, and everyone races clean.”
IN OTHER RACING
Trent Gossar won the Thunder Roadster Roval race when Doug Dugger indicated a spin by Gossar on the last lap was his fault.
Dugger was credited with a second-place finish with John Robbins coming home in third.
Danny Trent won his third consecutive McGunegill Engine Performance Late Model feature, and Ronnie Rose claimed the Noble Wine & Spirits feature win for the third time.