ANDERSON – Tyler Roahrig made it back-to-back wins in the Lucas Oil Little 500 on Saturday night at Anderson Speedway.
Roahrig took the lead from Dakoda Armstrong on Lap 375 and continued to pace the field to the finish.
But he had to survive a tangle just past the halfway point that could have ended his night.
The red flag waved on Lap 260 when Shane Hollingworth made contact with leader Tanner Santos.
Behind that incident, Bobby Santos III checked up and made contact with Hollingworth and Roahrig, with the end result Santos flipping over the back of Hollingsworth and barrel rolling several times before coming to a stop in Turn 1.
Roahrig turned the fastest laps in the 11.4-second range just past the 400-lap mark as he pulled away from Armstrong.
Ryan Newman brought out the 12th caution flag on Lap 495, which wiped out a comfortable lead for Roahrig and set up a five-lap shootout to the finish.
Roahrig beat Armstrong to the checkered flag by 1.129 seconds. The only other cars on the lead lap were C.J. Leary, Kyle O'Gara and Caleb Armstrong.
Dalton Armstrong garnered rookie of the year honors by finishing ninth after starting 28th and captured the Fred Jones Hard Charger Award in the process.
Tanner Swanson, filling in for Aaron Pierce, took the lead on Lap 205 when the leaders pitted and prior to that brushed the Turn 4 wall on Lap 134.
Tanner Swanson started showing engine smoke on Lap 298 and was black-flagged on Lap 305, surrendering the lead to Dakoda Armstrong.
Tanner Swanson's night ended with an oil leak.
Bobby Gerster jumped into the lead at the start chased by Kody Swanson and Roahrig.
Roahrig took the second spot on Lap 107 with an outside power move around Swanson and took the lead from Gerster on Lap 110 with another outside pass in Turn 1.
Kody Swanson passed Gerster on Lap 111 and started to chase Roahrig.
Three-time winner Kody Swanson spun on the front straight on Lap 198 while running second to Roahrig and lost several laps.