ANDERSON – Defending Lucas Oil Little 500 champion Tyler Roahrig shattered the existing qualifying record.
After the rain showers Thursday, the drivers had to deal with changing track conditions for CB Fabricating Pole Day at Anderson Speedway.
Roahrig broke the existing one-lap and four-lap records set in 2011 by Aaron Pierce.
He turned the fastest lap at 10.799 seconds and four-laps in 43.477 seconds. Pierce held the previous marks at 10.944 seconds for a single lap and 44.030 seconds for the full four-lap run.
Brian Gerster earned his best qualifying spot and will start in the middle of the front row with three-time Little 500 champion Kody Swanson starting in the third position.
A total of 39 cars took times, with the fastest 15 locked into Saturday's starting field.
“Setting track records were a priority,” Roahrig said following the record-setting run. “I was pretty worried because we didn't get much practice, and we couldn't get a clean lap.
“It wasn't quite what we expected, running that fast for that many laps. I drove it really hard, so I'm pretty proud of that.”
Roahrig said despite the rain the quarter-mile oval “rubbered” up really well.
“It makes for a great track. I didn't expect it to be that fast,” Roahrig said. “Always good to start on the front row.”
Gerster turned four laps in 44.291 seconds.
“It's exciting to be starting on the front row,” he said. “It's an honor to be starting between Tyler and Kody.
“The car was consistent through the whole run. We worked hard over the winter, and the guys did a great job managing our tires.”
Swanson wished his qualifying run was faster.
“I have no complaints,” he said. “I felt like we had a good handle on the car during practice, but the conditions changed.”
Swanson said the team gave him a good car, and they have 500 laps Saturday to figure it out and keep the car up front.
Caleb Armstrong, Dakoda Armstrong and CJ Leary will start in the second row.
Emerson Axsom led the strong group of rookie of the year contenders and will start seventh with fellow rookie Ryan Newman starting eighth.
It took a one-lap average time of 11.2 seconds to lock into the top 15, a record for the Little 500.
Three-time race winner Jeff Bloom posted the 34th fastest time in an effort to make the starting field for the 43rd time.
Nine-time champion Eric Gordon qualified 24th.
Elwood's Jacob McElfresh will make his second Little 500 start from the 11th position.
“It's a really fast field,” he said. “I feels incredible to be locked into the race. It's so stressful watching everybody putting down quick times."