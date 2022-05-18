INDIANAPOLIS – David Malukas isn’t exactly a stranger to Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
The Lithuanian-born, Chicago-bred rookie turned laps around the 2.5-mile oval in 2019 as part of the Indy Lights Series.
But that experience can’t compare to what he’s facing this week in Indianapolis.
“I kind of know my way around here, but obviously just make everything times 10 with speed and grip,” Malukas said after Tuesday’s opening practice session for his first Indianapolis 500. “But, no, overall, yeah, it definitely helps. But at that time (in Indy Lights), it was also kind of a bad team, bad car, so we had some struggles back then. Of course, any laps any time always helps.”
Wednesday’s second practice session was rained out, keeping the cars off the track. But Malukas made a good first impression.
On a day that saw Honda dominate the speed charts with eight of the top 10 spots, Malukas turned a lap at 226.448 mph for the seventh-fastest time.
Only seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson (third, 227.772 mph) was faster among the rookie class.
It’s a promising development for Malukas, who has yet to post a top-10 finish in five career IndyCar starts.
Driving for Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Motorsports, Malukas also has an extremely valuable teammate in two-time Indy 500 champion Takuma Sato.
“I’m very happy, happy we’re working together,” Sato said. “We’re spreading the program, and we’re helping each other. We don’t run each other together yet, but we feel pretty comfortable with (one another). So next few days will be extremely important. Every day is important, of course, and then let’s see how we can pull out the speed. But in the race will be very different, so we need to study a lot.”
Sato posted the top speed of the opening practice, turning a lap at 228.939 mph to knock Dixon out of the top spot in the closing seconds.
And Malukas has proven to be a quick study.
The 20-year-old listened to Sato’s advice during a two-day test session in April and applied it to his initial practice runs.
“One thing that Takuma also mentioned at the two-day test was everybody was over the line and in the tow,” Malukas said. “The overall speed was just a lot quicker than what it was now. Obviously, also the tow was just much longer. I realize there was a lot more strategy on time to time runs and get runs because there was so many big slowdowns happening, which for me was all brand new compared to when we did the two-day test.”
The next big challenge for Malukas will come Saturday with the first day of qualifying. A spot near the front of the grid could go a long way toward making his first Indy 500 race day a success.
There’s definitely something to build on after Tuesday’s debut, and Malukas will do his best to work with his team and capitalize.
“The car handled very well, and it seemed to be very quick,” Malukas said. “So I am very excited to continue the rest of the week here.”