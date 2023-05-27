ANDERSON — Rookie driver Jake Trainor captured the 75th running of the Lucas Oil Little 500, passing Kody Swanson with 54 laps remaining.
Trainor started on the outside of the front row and ran on the lead lap the entire distance to become the first rookie to win the classic at Anderson Speedway since Greg Leffler accomplished the feat in 1981.
Trainor had to survive a restart with less than five laps remaining when Doug Fitzwater spun coming off Turn 2 on Lap 495.
But he pulled away, with Caleb Armstrong claiming the second spot with a pass of Swanson on the final lap.
Swanson battled an ill-handling car through the middle stages of the race but soldiered on to take the lead when problems beset Tyler Roahrig during a round of pit stops on Lap 282.
Jacob Wilson and Derek Bischak rounded out the top five.
Roahrig, looking for a third consecutive win, had to pit twice on Lap 382 when the crew failed to tighten a wheel nut and lost five laps before joining the field.
Armstrong pressed Roahrig for 150 laps before running out of fuel.
Before that it was Tanner Swanson leading Roahrig in a tight battle before his night ended with a power plant issue.
C.J. Leary saw a strong run end on Lap 410 with a broken throttle linkage.
It was a race of attrition early with Bobby Santos III, Shane Hollingsworth and Brian Gerster all taken out in incidents.