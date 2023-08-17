ANDERSON -- With double points on the line Saturday, several championships at Anderson Speedway are hotly contested.
The Murat Shrine Season Championships presented by Sherwin Williams and Byrider will feature 180 laps of action in six divisions.
The closest points chase is in the Thunder Roadster division where Doug Dugger has a slight 27-point lead over John Robbins. Both Dugger and Robbins have visited the Peterman Brothers Victory Lane several times this year.
There is a close battle in the Vintage Wrench Ford Amateur Division where Colson Gray holds a 48-point edge over Owen Aaron with Austin McIntyre within striking distance.
Another tight battle is in the Noble Wine & Spirit Thunder Car division where David McConnell, winless this year but with several runner-up finishes, holds a 64-point lead over Ricky Craig.
There is a family battle in the Marcum’s Welding Front Wheel Drive Division with Devin Lane holding a lead over Sarah Lane with Cody Riley sitting third in points.
Jeff Marcum appears headed for another championship in the McGunegill Engine Performance Late Models after winning five times in 2023.
Anderson driver Noah Allison has dominated action in the Vintage Wrench Ford Pro Division having won six feature races this year. Allen Wagner and Matthew Benzenbower are in a tight battle for the second spot in the standings.
Qualifying is set for 5:30 p.m. and racing at 7:30.
Tickets are $13 for adults, $5 for kids ages 6-12 and free for all kids 5 and under.