ANDERSON -- Anderson Speedway is concluding its 75th year of racing action with two nights of racing.
The 500 Sprint Car Tour, Kenyon Midgets and Champ Karts are in action Thursday for the seventh running of the Tony Elliott Classic presented by CB Fabricating.
It’s the next-to-last race of the season for both the Sprint Car Tour and Kenyon Midgets, and the Champ Karts will compete in a 44-lap feature event to honor former Pendleton competitor John Ginder.
The non-wing sprint cars will contest the 100-lap Tony Elliott Classic with a strong field of cars on hand including four former Lucas Oil Little 500 winners.
Dakota Armstrong is seeking his first win of the season with the series and currently is the points leader with a slim margin over three-time Little 500 winner Kody Swanson.
Two-time Little 500 winner Tyler Roahrig has won three of the seven Tony Elliott Classics and is joined in the field by former Little 500 winners Bobby Santos III and Jeff Bloom.
Two-time Kenyon Midget champion Dameron Taylor is looking for his third title and has taken over the points lead by just eight points over Jack Macenko.
The season wraps up Saturday for racing action including the McGunegill Engine Performance Late Models, Noble Wine & Spirits Thunder Cars, Marcum’s Welding Front Wheel Drives, Vintage Wrench Ford Division and Thunder Roadsters.
Danny Trent has won the last two Late Model events, Ronnie Rose is the most recent winner in Thunder Car action and Caleb Southerland recorded his second feature win of the year in the Front Wheel Drive division.
Randy Owen took home the Ford Division Triathlon honors last week by winning two of the three events.
For both nights, all children under the age of 12 will be admitted free.
Thursday qualifying begins at 5:30 p.m. with racing at 7. Adult tickets are $15.
Qualifying Saturday takes place at 4:30 p.m. with racing at 6. Adult tickets are $13.