ANDERSON -- Before there was a Daytona 500 or Redbud 400, Anderson Speedway started the longest continuous stock car race in the country.
The 73rd running of the National Crown presented by Payless returns Saturday with a new division battling for the honors.
The Vintage Wrench Ford Division will take to the Figure-8 course for 50 laps of action.
The National Crown started in 1950 with Herschel White winning the first event.
Allen Wagner won the 75-lap Ford Division race earlier this year in a close battle with Ricky Craig and Austin Ward.
There is a good chance a first-time National Crown winner will pull into the Riley and Sons Victory Lane.
The racing action includes the Modifieds in a 50-lap feature.
Scotty Tomasik won the most recent appearance of the touring series with Jeremy Jackson and veteran driver Joe Beaver coming home in third.
The Marcum’s Welding Front Wheel Drive division also will be in action along with the Midwest Champ Karts.
There have been four different winners in the Front Wheel Drive division, with defending champion Elliott McKinney recording two wins.
Lone victors include Terrill Willhoite, Chuck Cook and JD Blankenship.
Qualifying starts at 6 p.m. with racing at 7:30. Adult tickets are $15, $5 for children between the ages of 6 and 12 and children under 5 are admitted free.