ANDERSON -- Racing action returns to Anderson Speedway on Sunday, marking the 75th year of competition on the high-banked quarter-mile oval.
After a one-week delay because of weather, the 2022 season begins with the Champion Racing Association's annual kickoff for the Super Late Models in a 125-lap feature sponsored by Mitch Smith Automotive and Perfecto.
Anderson's Greg VanAlst won the 125-lap event in 2021 with Cody Coughlin claiming the victory in 2020 and Jack Dossey III in 2019.
The entry list includes Coughlin, defending series champion Hunter Jack -- seeking his first win at Anderson -- Rookie of the Year Jaren Crabtree and Redbud 400 winner Kyle Crump.
The Kenyon Midget Series starts a new season with a new owner and a strong car count expected for the fourth annual Dick Jordan Classic.
There are 15 teams entered for the event including defending race winner and 2021 champion Aryton Houk and former series champions Dameron Taylor and Trey Osborne.
The racing program includes the Noble Wine & Spirits Thunder Cars in action with an anticipated increase in the car count as another local track has decided not to run the division.
Jimmy Kirby dominated the 2021 season with seven feature wins with Ron Phipps recording one victory.
The Vintage Wrench Ford Division returns for a third season of action and an expected increase in competitors for 2022.
Shane Isgrigg Jr. claimed the championship based on four feature wins with Matthew Adams, Dawson West and Chris Workman all scoring victories.
Qualifications are set for 4:30 p.m. Racing starts at 6 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for children between the ages of 6 and 12. Children 5 and under are admitted free.