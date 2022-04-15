Three touring series will be in action Saturday for the Spring Fling at Anderson Speedway presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts.
Topping the racing card is the Champion Racing Association Late Model Sportsmen in a 75-lap feature with the CRA Street Stocks competing for 75 laps and the Vores Compact Touring Series.
Last year McGunegill Engine Performance Late Model champion Jeff Marcum won two of the three Late Model Sportsman events with Billy Hutson scoring his first win at Anderson Speedway.
New Castle driver Jason Atkinson started the defense of his Street Stock championship with a victory at the Shadybowl Speedway last weekend.
Atkinson won twice at Anderson Speedway in 2021 with Brett Hudson also claiming a victory.
The Vores Compact Touring Series is anticipating a full pit area for Saturday for their 30-lap feature.
Kyle Frame and Tom Gossar claimed victories on the Anderson Speedway oval last season.
The drivers in the Compact Touring Series will also compete in the second round of the D&J Sales B4 Series, which is a series inside a series for drivers who have never won a Vores race or finished in the top 10 in driver points in the past five seasons.
There are more than 20 drivers entered in the 25-lap event.
Qualifications are set for 3:30 p.m. Racing starts at 5 p.m.
Adult tickets are $13, $5 for children between the ages of 6 and 12 and children 5 and under are admitted free.