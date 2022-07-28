Four traveling series will be in action this weekend at Anderson Speedway with racing on Friday and Saturday.
The highlight of the weekend will be the inaugural Gene Nolen Classic for the 500 Sprint Car Tour on Saturday.
Nolen was a two-time Lucas Oil Little 500 champion car owner and over the years brought many talented drivers to the quarter-mile oval to compete in non-wing sprint cars.
The Gene Nolen Classic is being presented by the Tin Plate and CB Fabricating.
A strong field of 25 cars are entered including 500 Sprint Car Tour winners this year Kody Swanson, Tyler Roahrig, Tanner Swanson and Kyle O'Gara.
Dakoda Armstrong enters the weekend as the points leader over Billy Wease with Kody Swanson currently third in the points standings.
The Saturday night racing program includes the Kenyon Midget Series where Colin Grissom is the most recent winner at Anderson Speedway joining Dameron Taylor and Thomas Schrage.
For the first time the Radical Ford Focus Midgets will make a visit to Anderson Speedway with feature racing on both Friday and Saturday.
The Friday night program includes the 25th running of the Grant Fritz/Greg Dietzen Memorial for Legends cars.
Local driver John Robbins will look to make it three consecutive wins.
The traveling Baby Grands circuit will be in action Friday and Saturday, where Martinsville driver Danny Trent will look for a third consecutive victory.
The Marcum Welding Front Wheel Drive Division is also in action Friday.
Qualifying starts at 5:30 p.m. and racing action at 7:30 on Friday. Adult tickets are $10, $5 for children between the ages of 6 and 12 and children under 5 are admitted free.
Saturday qualifying is at 5:30 p.m. with racing at 7:30. Adults tickets are $15, $5 for children between the ages of 6 and 12 and children under 5 are admitted free.
There is a two-day adult ticket available at the Anderson Speedway box office for $20.